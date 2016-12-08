Nation, Current Affairs

BJP dares Rahul to speak on demonetisation in Parliament

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2016, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 3:54 pm IST
Congress ran way from discussion in Parliament when it was in power and it is doing the same now when it is in the opposition, BJP said.
 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Accusing Rahul Gandhi of levelling baseless allegations against the government to grab headlines, BJP on Thursday dared him to speak on demonetization in Parliament.

Attacking the Congress Vice President, the ruling party said on the one hand he claims to speak about the interests of the common man but on the other hand Congress was stalling Parliament for three weeks and wasting public money spent on running it.

Congress ran way from discussion in Parliament when it was in power and it is doing the same now when it is in the opposition, BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma alleged.

"His (Rahul's) charges against the Modi government are borne out of his incompetence and arrogance. He is competing with Arvind Kejriwal in TRP politics by levelling baseless charges on almost daily basis. He is doing so merely for headlines. He should instead speak in Parliament not outside," Sharma said.

Read: Modi laughing, 'having a nice time' as people suffer due to note ban: Rahul

He was reacting after Rahul attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his "foolish decision", a reference to demonetisation, has "devastated" the country.

Earlier also, the Congress leader had targeted Modi over demonetisation, accusing him of practising TRP politics and said the country has suffered damage due to his "vanity and incompetence".

Sharma hit out at Rahul, saying he was rattled by Modi's offensive against black money and corruption as they are rooted in the opposition party's culture and said the Congress leader's allegations highlight his "mental bankruptcy".

Congress does not want Modi to take developmental measures for the poor and farmers, he said, adding that the Prime Minister's fight is not against some political parties or persons but against corruption.

"When 2G, coal block allocation and CWG scams happened during the UPA government, BJP wanted debate in Parliament but Congress ran away from it. It continues to avoid a debate even in opposition. It committed scams worth 12 lakh crore and is rattled by the Modi government's actions," he claimed.

