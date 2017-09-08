Poor show: Telangana not in Top 10 of infrastructure projects

NITI Aayog has been urging states to improve infrastructure and encourage public private projects.

Hyderabad: Telangana state is lagging behind other states in implementing infrastructure projects.

A total of 8,367 infrastructure projects worth Rs 50.58 lakh crore are being implemented across the country. TS accounts for just 205 projects costing Rs 2.33 lakh crore.

Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka are way ahead.

Maharashtra has the largest number of ongoing infrastructure projects and the highest investment. Telangana stands in 12th place, though investments wise, it stands in seventh place.

The situation of Andhra Pradesh is better. It comes in at sixth place with 460 projects and investments worth Rs 2.75 lakh crore.

In Maharashtra, 1,097 projects with an investment of Rs 5.97 lakh crore are in various stages of implementation, according to NITI Aayog data Madhya Pradesh stands second with 710 projects, but investments wise, it lags far behind Maharashtra at Rs 2.61 lakh crore.

Karnataka is in third place in terms of infrastructure projects at 659, but has a higher investment of Rs 2.88 lakh crore than MP.

The study conducted by Niti Aayog revealed, ironically, that though all state governments have taken up infrastructure projects on a large scale for in the last two decades, almost all states continue to suffer a deficiency in infrastructure, which affects the state's overall development and quality of life of its citizens.

Mobilisation of funds and difficulty in acquiring property are the major constraints. This is more so after the enactment of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, which made land acquisition costlier, if fairer.