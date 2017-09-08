Telangana government lacks funds due to delayed works

Hyderabad: Since it has not yet started or completed work on projects sanctioned under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), the TS government will not get the further Rs 180 crore from the central government.

In a recent review meeting it was observed that of the 12,277 works under the MPLADS programme (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs), a majority pertain to Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply departments.

Out of the 7,560 works to be undertaken by the Pancha-yat Raj department at district level, 1043 works are yet to be started.

Of the 3,672 works to be executed by the Rural Water Supply department at the district level, 319 works are yet to be started.

Due to this pending work and the non utilisation of the funds, the state government will not be getting about Rs 182.50 crore from the central government.

The state government has now instructed all departments to include the MPLAD programme while reviewing their regular programmes, to expedite work already started and to start all works that have not yet been begun.

Officials said that the funds sanctioned under MPLADS will not lapse. If they are not spent, they will be carried forward.

This may be one reason why officials concerned are taking things easy. But a senior official said that even if the funds do not lapse, not spending the money will affect the development of the state.

In the past, state level delay in sanctioning of works after MPs send their proposals. But, now at state level the works proposed by MPs are being sanctioned without any delay. But at district level officials are delaying taking up the work sanctioned at state level.

Under the MPLADS, the central government provides Rs 5 crore to every Member of Parliament annually for the development of his or her Lok Sabha constituency. During their five-year term MPs, he will get Rs 25 crore for the purpose.