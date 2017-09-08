Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government lacks funds due to delayed works

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Majority of the works are pending in Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply departments.
Telangana government logo
 Telangana government logo

Hyderabad: Since it has not yet started or completed work on projects sanctioned under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), the TS government will not get the further Rs 180 crore from the central government. 

In a recent review meeting it was observed that of the 12,277 works under the MPLADS programme (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs), a majority pertain to Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply departments. 

Out of the 7,560 works to be undertaken by the Pancha-yat Raj department at district level, 1043 works are yet to be started. 

Of the 3,672 works to be executed by the Rural Water Supply department at the district level, 319 works are yet to be started. 

Due to this pending work and the non utilisation of the funds, the state government will not be getting about Rs 182.50 crore from the central government. 

The state government has now instructed all departments to include the MPLAD programme while reviewing their regular programmes, to expedite work already started and to start all works that have not yet been begun.

Officials said that the funds sanctioned under MPLADS will not lapse. If they are not spent, they will be carried forward. 

This may be one reason why officials concerned are taking things easy. But a senior official said that even if the funds do not lapse, not spending the money will affect the development of the state. 

In the past, state level delay in sanctioning of works after MPs send their proposals. But, now at state level the works proposed by MPs are being sanctioned without any delay. But at district level officials are delaying taking up the work sanctioned at state level. 

Under the MPLADS, the central government provides Rs 5 crore to every Member of Parliament annually for the development of his or her Lok Sabha constituency. During their five-year term MPs, he will get Rs 25 crore for the purpose.

Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

14-year-old Indian origin boy becomes youngest pilot to fly single-engine plane

Apart from the flying test, he has also passed a radio communication test and scored 96 per cent in the PSTAR Test (Photo: AFP)
 

Mithali Raj slut-shamed on Twitter for 'inappropriate dressing'

Mithali Raj. (Photo: AFP)
 

Surfacing too quickly from the ocean causes diver to swell up to double his size

Doctors have so far drained 30 percent of the nitrogen (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cyst mistaken for 'baby bump' by woman kills her child in womb

She had to undergo a life saving surgery (Photo: AFP)
 

Find out how do mega-storms get named, anyhow?

Screegarb of NASA's footage showing 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Irma from space.
 

Watch: Major toss goof up! Did it cost Sri Lanka a T20 match vs Virat Kohli’s India?

A rather baffling mix-up in the toss could well have resulted in Sri Lanka losing the one-off T20I at the Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: 9 killed as roof of bus stand shelter collapses

DMK leader MK Stalin expressed grief and offered condolences to the families who lost members of their kin in the hapless incident. (Photo: ANI)

Goa court orders framing of charges against Tarun Tejpal in rape case

The framing of charges on September 28 will pave the way for start of the trial against the once celebrated journalist, the founder editor of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal. (Photo: PTI/File)

'More terror camps emerge across LoC, 475 militants waiting to sneak into India'

Northern Army commander said there have been a large number of infiltration attempts along the LoC in J&K this year but ‘very less’ have been successful. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gauri Lankesh's murder unfortunate; India can't afford to be intolerant: Rajan

Raghuram Rajan, who exited RBI a year ago, had courted controversy in 2015 lecture where he talked about growing intolerance in India. (File photo)

Civilian killed, 13 injured as militants explode grenade in busy Srinagar area

One of the injured identified as Maqsood Shah, a resident of Budgam district, succumbed to injuries, he said. (Photo: DC/Habib Naqash)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham