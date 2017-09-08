Nation, Current Affairs

'Sharia Faisla Board' warns Muslims against moving courts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Sep 8, 2017, 12:52 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 2:01 am IST
The Sharia Faisla Board said any Muslim who challenged the decisions taken as per Sharia will be expelled from the community.
Hyderabad: The Sharia Faisla Board on Thursday declared that any Muslim who approaches the courts to contest decisions made according to Sharia (Islamic laws), on any issue, will be expelled from the community.

Mohammed Mustaq Malik, convener of the board, made the announcement after a marathon discussion with heads of various religious organisations who are members of the board. 

“If anyone approaches the courts knowingly challenging the Sharia he will be expelled from the community. In case of their deaths, no one will participate in their funeral prayers, nor will they get a place for burial in graveyards as they no more remain a Muslim when they do not follow Islamic laws,” Mr Malik declared. 

However, those who unknowingly approach the courts after being lured by some persons will be exempted, he added. When asked how such a decision will be implemented, Mr Malik said that the local ulemas in the southern states, where the board is very active, will take a decision on it and find ways to implement it.

He said that the Quran talks about it and now they are going to implement it seriously, following a rise in instances of interference in Sharia in various ways. 

He termed the recent Supreme Court observation on instant talaaq as interference in Islamic laws.

The Sharia Faisla Board felt that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) should maintain a position and not compromise on issues relating to the community. The board will be organising a Sharia awareness campaign in the country soon.

