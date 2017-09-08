Nation, Current Affairs

Gauri worked for surrender of Naxals, where's her security: BJP to K'taka govt

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2017, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
The journalist was working to ensure surrender of Naxalites and a few of them were unhappy with her, he said.
RSS and BJP workers are also entitled human rights. This hypocrisy and double standards need to be exposed, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Photo: PTI)
 RSS and BJP workers are also entitled human rights. This hypocrisy and double standards need to be exposed, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday questioned the Congress government in Karnataka on its failure to provide security to journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was murdered outside her house in Bengaluru, and referred to her work for the surrender of Naxalites.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the "malafide comments" on the "regrettable and unfortunate killing" of the journalist-activist.

Various party leaders, he added, had spoken out against the murder.

Showing copies of news reports of Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh, claiming that she had worked for the surrender of Naxalites, Prasad asked why the Siddaramaiah government had not provided her security.

"Indrajit Lankesh is on record having said publicly that his sister was working actively to ensure the surrender of Naxalites...so was she doing it with consent and approval of the state government...and if so why was she not provided adequate security?" Prasad asked at a press conference.

It had also been said that Naxalites were unhappy with this. "Why was there such a security failure by the Congress government in Karnataka?" he added.

Also read: CCTV footage shows one gunman targeting Gauri Lankesh

Taking on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Prasad asked why he had not questioned his party's government in the state. Rahul has already blamed RSS wing groups for killing the journalist, Prasad said. How could be a fair probe expected from the Congress government in Karnataka, he added.

Stressing that the BJP respects everyone's right to express their feelings and sense of repulsion, Prasad lashed out against "so called liberals of double standards" who remain silent on on the killings of RSS workers in Karnataka and Kerala.

"Why is that all my all liberal friends who speak so eloquently and strongly against the killing of a journalist... maintain conspicuous silence when so many RSS and BJP workers were killed in Karnataka and Kerala," he said.

RSS and BJP workers are also entitled human rights. This hypocrisy and double standards need to be exposed, he added.

Tags: gauri lankesh, ravi shankar prasad, bjp, naxalites, siddaramaiah government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Gauri Lankesh Murder: BJP steps up call for Siddaramaiah's resignation
Gauri Lankesh murder: Former Naxal leader rules out involvement of ultras


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haseena Parkar's Bantai is the quintessential 'Bombay' song

Screengrabs from the song video.
 

Video: Rescuers force python to regurgitate pet cat in disturbing footage

The python was later released into the wild (Photo: YouTube)
 

Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 8 India launch date

Samsugn Galaxy Note 8
 

Daddy movie review: A flawed tale of an unsung don

Arjun Rampal in a still from 'Daddy.'
 

Apple's new iPhone could face supply shortfalls after launch: report

Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary. (Photo: File)
 

Warm Antarctic caves harbour secret life: scientists

Steam from active volcanoes has hollowed out extensive cave systems under the Antarctic ice that could be home to unique ecosystems, scientists say (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: Plea against petrol bunks near schools

Madras high court

Madras High Court pulls up family court, increases maintenance

Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu government identifying nurses for palliative care training

For a community based palliative care unit, the family will also require training and awareness (Representational Image)

43 per cent of Tamil Nadu board MBBS seats goes to old students

This is the first time that the Tamil Nadu students studying in other states have joined under the state quota in big numbers (Representational Image)

Madras High Court restrains privilege panel action on 21 DMK MLAs

Madras High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham