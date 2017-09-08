Nation, Current Affairs

SC bans NEET protests, tells TN govt to book those who disrup law and order

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2017, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 6:36 pm IST
A bench headed by CJ Dipak Misra passed the direction observing that NEET exam had already been upheld by the Supreme Court.
Members of the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) protest against the Centre following the death of S. Anitha, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Members of the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) protest against the Centre following the death of S. Anitha, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that no agitation takes place in the state over the NEET examination issue.

The apex court directed that anybody involved in any kind of activity that stalls normal life of citizens in the state should be booked under the appropriate law.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra passed the direction observing that the NEET examination had already been upheld by the apex court.

"As an interim measure, it is directed that it shall be the obligation of the chief secretary and principal secretary of Tamil Nadu to ensure that no agitation takes place in relation to the NEET examination that has been upheld by this court," the bench, also comprising AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said.

The top court issued notice to Tamil Nadu government on a plea seeking a direction to the state to maintain law and order situation and ensure that no agitation, strike or protest by political parties or individuals be allowed against the NEET examination.

The petitioner had also submitted that normal life of citizens was gravely affected due to the ongoing protests on the issue in the state.

The bench will now hear the matter on September 18.

Tags: supreme court, neet examination, neet protest, neet agitation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Tamil Nadu: Woman teacher quits government job to protest against Neet
Several students protest against Neet in Chennai


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Curved displays who? Holographic screens for smartphones are here

To explain this in simple words, the display will throw up light in a manner that will let you see 3D images emerge from the screen. (Representative Image)
 

Baby born with 7 fully developed teeth leaves doctor baffled in Ahmedabad

There have been cases of babies being born with one or two teeth but not seven (Photo: YouTube)
 

Desperate family ready for risky surgery to separate conjoined twins

The girls have an understanding but end up fighting at times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Warning: Fathers are at risk of postnatal depression too

The research goes on to add that new fathers are at higher risk if their testosterone levels plummet in the nine months after their baby arrives. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google may buy HTC’s smartphone business: report

Bad financial health of HTC has been cited as the main reason behind the on progress discussion.
 

Watch: Haseena Parkar's Bantai is the quintessential 'Bombay' song

Screengrabs from the song video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Student murder: Ryan school authority denies negligence

The school caretaker, Neerja Batra, said the kid was alive when they saw him lying in the pool of blood.

Gurgaon: Boy brutally killed in school, father questions safety of students

Varun Thakur, father of the seven-year-old boy. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Rohingya Muslims: 6 J&K cops injured as 'solidarity day' protest turns violent

Protesters turned violent when police resorted to lathicharge and used teargas to stop them from heading to Lal Chowk in Anantnag. (Photo: AP/Representational)

874 women inducted in Army a day after Nirmala Sitharaman assumes office

The training for the women joining the Corps of Military Police will be of 62 weeks, same as the male soldiers. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gujarat govt to relocate 15 flood-prone villages, help rebuild homes, schools

Villages in northern Banaskantha and Patan districts will be moved within a 10 km radius of their existing locations. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham