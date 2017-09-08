Nation, Current Affairs

KCR invites Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad metro rail project

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 2:06 am IST
CM pointed out that the Rs 15,000 cr project was the biggest in the Public Private Partnership projects in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 30-km-long first phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail project. 

According to a Twitter post, Mr Rao had written a letter to Mr Modi on Thursday extending the invitation and requesting the PM to inaugurate the Metro Rail operations, while he is in the city to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit from November 28 to 30.

Minister for municipal administration, K.T. Rama Rao posted the CM’s letter on Twitter on Thursday. He tweeted, “Hon’ble CM’s letter to Hon’ble PM Sri Narendra Modiji to inaugurate the 30-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro from Nagole to Miyapur on 28th Nov. 2017.” (sic)

In his letter, Mr Rao said the 13-km stretch between Miyapur and Ameerpet and 17-km stretch from Ameerpet to Nagole is complete and ready for commercial operations. He said the trial runs conducted along the 30-km stretch were successful and all safety permissions were obtained.

The CM stated that the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project is going to be the most prestigious and biggest public transport system project in Hyderabad. 

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Rs 15,000 cr project was the biggest in the Public Private Partnership projects in the country.  The metro project was taken up in three corridors to cover a distance of 72 kilometres. 

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana: Art work to adorn metro rail pillars
Hyderabad: Metro cost rises to Rs 18,829 crore


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

14-year-old Indian origin boy becomes youngest pilot to fly single-engine plane

Apart from the flying test, he has also passed a radio communication test and scored 96 per cent in the PSTAR Test (Photo: AFP)
 

Mithali Raj slut-shamed on Twitter for 'inappropriate dressing'

Mithali Raj. (Photo: AFP)
 

Surfacing too quickly from the ocean causes diver to swell up to double his size

Doctors have so far drained 30 percent of the nitrogen (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cyst mistaken for 'baby bump' by woman kills her child in womb

She had to undergo a life saving surgery (Photo: AFP)
 

Find out how do mega-storms get named, anyhow?

Screegarb of NASA's footage showing 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Irma from space.
 

Watch: Major toss goof up! Did it cost Sri Lanka a T20 match vs Virat Kohli’s India?

A rather baffling mix-up in the toss could well have resulted in Sri Lanka losing the one-off T20I at the Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: 9 killed as roof of bus stand shelter collapses

DMK leader MK Stalin expressed grief and offered condolences to the families who lost members of their kin in the hapless incident. (Photo: ANI)

Goa court orders framing of charges against Tarun Tejpal in rape case

The framing of charges on September 28 will pave the way for start of the trial against the once celebrated journalist, the founder editor of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal. (Photo: PTI/File)

'More terror camps emerge across LoC, 475 militants waiting to sneak into India'

Northern Army commander said there have been a large number of infiltration attempts along the LoC in J&K this year but ‘very less’ have been successful. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gauri Lankesh's murder unfortunate; India can't afford to be intolerant: Rajan

Raghuram Rajan, who exited RBI a year ago, had courted controversy in 2015 lecture where he talked about growing intolerance in India. (File photo)

Civilian killed, 13 injured as militants explode grenade in busy Srinagar area

One of the injured identified as Maqsood Shah, a resident of Budgam district, succumbed to injuries, he said. (Photo: DC/Habib Naqash)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham