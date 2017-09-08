KCR invites Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad metro rail project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 30-km-long first phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail project.

According to a Twitter post, Mr Rao had written a letter to Mr Modi on Thursday extending the invitation and requesting the PM to inaugurate the Metro Rail operations, while he is in the city to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit from November 28 to 30.

Minister for municipal administration, K.T. Rama Rao posted the CM’s letter on Twitter on Thursday. He tweeted, “Hon’ble CM’s letter to Hon’ble PM Sri Narendra Modiji to inaugurate the 30-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro from Nagole to Miyapur on 28th Nov. 2017.” (sic)

In his letter, Mr Rao said the 13-km stretch between Miyapur and Ameerpet and 17-km stretch from Ameerpet to Nagole is complete and ready for commercial operations. He said the trial runs conducted along the 30-km stretch were successful and all safety permissions were obtained.

The CM stated that the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project is going to be the most prestigious and biggest public transport system project in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Rs 15,000 cr project was the biggest in the Public Private Partnership projects in the country. The metro project was taken up in three corridors to cover a distance of 72 kilometres.