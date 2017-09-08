Gauri Lankesh murder: Forensic experts to reconstruct crime scene

Bengaluru: In an exercise to gather accurate and crucial details in Gauri Lankesh’s murder case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case will reconstruct the entire incident at Ms. Lankesh’s house at Ideal Homes Township in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, where she was shot dead, on Friday.

The exercise will be performed under the guidance of forensic science experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Madivala. “Crime scene reconstruction helps to eliminate doubts faced by the investigators. The entire events surrounding the murder will be recreated again and again to come to a conclusion on how exactly the incident has occurred. In the process, we will get an accurate picture of how exactly the crime has taken place. This will further help the investigators in taking the probe forward, as it gives many clues about the incident and the culprits,” an FSL source said.

“We will study the crime scene and the series of events using scientific methods and physical evidence. The reconstruction will help us to decide what has happened and what has not happened. All probabilities will be studied and it includes the movements of the victim and the culprits during the act, how the killers gained entry, which roads they took for entry and exit. After the reconstruction of the scene, a report will be submitted to the SIT,” the source said, adding that ballistic experts will also take part in the exercise, as the incident involved gun shots.