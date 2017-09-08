Nation, Current Affairs

Gauri Lankesh Murder: BJP steps up call for Siddaramaiah's resignation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2017, 2:29 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 7:13 am IST
BJP leaders have started taking up the murder of writers Gauri Lankesh and M.M. Kalburgi to 'prove' the failure of the Congress government.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru: BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and hundreds of workers were detained here on Thursday after the police foiled a bid by them to take out a bike rally to protest the alleged killings of Hindu activists in the coastal districts of Mangaluru and Udupi. But in a clever twist to the Mangaluru Chalo campaign, Yeddyurappa attempted to turn the killing of anti-Hindutva activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh to his party's advantage by clubbing it alongside the attack on RSS activists here, and calling on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign over the breakdown in law and order. The BJP's Yuva Morcha is demanding a ban on the SDPI, Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD), describing them as Muslim 'radical' outfits.

Tactical shift? BJP too   joins chorus on Gauri
In a tactical shift in strategy, BJP leaders have started taking up the murder of writers Gauri Lankesh and M.M. Kalburgi to 'prove' the failure of the Congress government in the state.

It was common for BJP leaders to highlight the murder of 18 BJP-RSS workers after Siddaramaiah came to power. This was meant to encash the Hindu sentiment. But after the death of Gauri Lankesh,  a severe critic of saffron outfits, BJP leaders have started mentioning the names of Gauri and Kalburgi in their speeches to show that not only BJP and RSS leaders, even those who stood by Siddaramaiah were not safe! 

During the Mangaluru Chalo rally, Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje was the first to take up the issue and spoke of the two writers who were murdered along with the murder of 18 saffronists. "Not only Hindu leaders, there is no protection for even those who support Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Prof. M.M. Kalburgi was killed about two years ago and two days ago, Gauri Lankesh  was murdered right in the state capital," former minister R Ashok said.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Jagadish Shettar questioned why the Kalburgi case was not handed over to the CBI and lamented that though he was killed two years ago, the assailants have not been arrested yet. 

Tags: gauri lankesh murder
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple's new iPhone could face supply shortfalls after launch: report

Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary. (Photo: File)
 

Warm Antarctic caves harbour secret life: scientists

Steam from active volcanoes has hollowed out extensive cave systems under the Antarctic ice that could be home to unique ecosystems, scientists say (Photo: AFP)
 

14-year-old Indian origin boy becomes youngest pilot to fly single-engine plane

Apart from the flying test, he has also passed a radio communication test and scored 96 per cent in the PSTAR Test (Photo: AFP)
 

Mithali Raj slut-shamed on Twitter for 'inappropriate dressing'

Mithali Raj. (Photo: AFP)
 

Surfacing too quickly from the ocean causes diver to swell up to double his size

Doctors have so far drained 30 percent of the nitrogen (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cyst mistaken for 'baby bump' by woman kills her child in womb

She had to undergo a life saving surgery (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana to be implemented in Puducherry

Vijay Sampala

Makeshift bridge washed away by flash floods in Krishnagiri

They also asked the district administration to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future and demanded action against the contractor for not completing the bridge work in time (photo: Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu: Woman teacher quits government job to protest against Neet

Members from RSYF protest in Chennai on Thursday, condemning Anitha’s death (Photo: DC)

Tamil Nadu: In a first, 422 join MBBS with nativity certificates

This is the first time that the Tamil Nadu students from other states were admitted in big numbers as the admission was based on Neet marks (Photo: Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu: With teachers boycotting classes, collector takes lessons in school

Salem District Collector Rohini R. Bhajibhakare took lessons for them on Thursday even as teachers skipped class to participate in a protest (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham