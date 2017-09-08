Nation, Current Affairs

Eat beef in your country and then come to India: Tourism minister KJ Alphons

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2017, 9:13 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 9:41 am IST
Tourism minister KJ Alphons was responding to questions on whether the restriction on beef in several states would impact tourism in India.
Union minister for Tourism KJ Alphons has advised visitors to 'eat beef in their own country' before travelling to India. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Union minister for Tourism KJ Alphons has advised visitors to 'eat beef in their own country' before travelling to India. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The newly sworn Union minister for Tourism KJ Alphons on Thursday has advised visitors to "eat beef in their own country" before travelling to India.

Responding to questions on whether the restriction on beef in several states would impact tourism in India, Alphons said, "They (tourists) can eat beef in their own country and come here."

The minister was speaking at a convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

A day after he was sworn in as one of the new ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, bureaucrat-turned-politician from Kerala, Alphons on Monday told NDTV that the ruling BJP had "no food code" for states.

Read: Kerala will continue eating beef, BJP doesn't have a problem: KJ Alphons

"In Goa, ruled by BJP, people continue to eat beef. Kerala will also continue to eat beef, BJP doesn't really have a problem with that," said the ex-bureaucrat dubbed Delhi's demolition man during his stint in Delhi's top civic planning agency.

Just three days later, his advice to foreigners appeared to strike a different note. When he was reminded of his earlier comments, he said, "That is a cock and bull story...I am not the food minister...I am the minister for Tourism."

Cow slaughter is banned in as many as 21 states.

Consumption of beef has also been barred in some of these states, including Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. It is also banned in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Tags: tourism minister, kj alphons, beef ban, message for tourists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple's new iPhone could face supply shortfalls after launch: report

Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary. (Photo: File)
 

Warm Antarctic caves harbour secret life: scientists

Steam from active volcanoes has hollowed out extensive cave systems under the Antarctic ice that could be home to unique ecosystems, scientists say (Photo: AFP)
 

14-year-old Indian origin boy becomes youngest pilot to fly single-engine plane

Apart from the flying test, he has also passed a radio communication test and scored 96 per cent in the PSTAR Test (Photo: AFP)
 

Mithali Raj slut-shamed on Twitter for 'inappropriate dressing'

Mithali Raj. (Photo: AFP)
 

Surfacing too quickly from the ocean causes diver to swell up to double his size

Doctors have so far drained 30 percent of the nitrogen (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cyst mistaken for 'baby bump' by woman kills her child in womb

She had to undergo a life saving surgery (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu government identifying nurses for palliative care training

For a community based palliative care unit, the family will also require training and awareness (Representational Image)

43 per cent of Tamil Nadu board MBBS seats goes to old students

This is the first time that the Tamil Nadu students studying in other states have joined under the state quota in big numbers (Representational Image)

Madras High Court restrains privilege panel action on 21 DMK MLAs

Madras High Court

After Madras High Court order, DMK MLAs to meet governor

Tamil Nadu Governor CH.Vidyasagar Rao

MLAs vacate resort in Puducherry, may go to Karnataka

TTV Dhinakaran (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham