Digvijaya retweets abusive meme against Modi; BJP demands public apology

After facing flak, Digvijaya Singh tried to distance himself from the tweet, saying retweets are not endorsements. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday lashed out at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for posting a tweet that used insulting language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying opposition leaders like him have "degenerated into abusive trolls" after repeated electoral drubbings.

The saffron party sought an apology from the Congress.

"Singh's crass comments demonstrate the degeneration of a party that prides itself on a great legacy. These comments amount to insulting 130 crore people of India whose mandate is vested in the prime minister," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

"The Congress will have to publicly apologise for the filthy abuse of its front-ranking leaders who in the wake of repeated electoral drubbings have degenerated into abusive trolls on the social media," he said.

After facing flak, Singh tried to distance himself from the tweet, saying retweets are not endorsements.

"I have said it is not mine. I have disowned it. I have not used those words," he clarified, adding that "my tweet does not endorse this".

He added that "my words are that he is the best in the 'art of fooling'. Is it abusive?"

Asked whether he endorsed what he retweeted, he said, the same had been sent to him by someone and he only retweeted it.

"I have said that this is not mine. But, could not help it."

"Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the "Art of Fooling!"," he said while posting a picture of Modi with the offensive tweet.

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)