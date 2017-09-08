Nation, Current Affairs

Eknath Khadse booked for making 'obscene' remarks against activist

Published Sep 8, 2017, 8:21 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 8:25 am IST
Khadse, however, denied having made any remarks against social activist Anjali Damania.
Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse stepped down as Revenue Minister last June after allegations of impropriety surfaced against him in the purchase of an industrial plot near Pune. (Photo: File | PTI)
Mumbai: The Vakola Police in Mumbai on Thursday booked senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse for allegedly making 'obscene' remarks against social activist Anjali Damania in a speech at a public function.

"Based on the complaint filed by the social activist, we have registered a zero FIR against Khadse because the alleged incident took place in Jalgaon," a senior police official said.

He has been booked under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, the official added.

In her statement to the police, Damania alleged that during a speech on his birthday function (September 2), Khadse passed objectionable comment about her.

She was informed about the speech by associate of her in Jalgaon. Following this, the activist demanded that police file an FIR against the BJP leader and even camped at the Vakola police station on Wednesday night. Damania said she had video footage of the speech.

Khadse, however, denied having made any remarks against Damania.

Damania and others had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that Khadse had amassed huge wealth.

The property owned by Khadse and his relatives was thoroughly disproportionate to the known sources of income, the PIL had said.

Khadse stepped down as Revenue Minister last June after allegations of impropriety surfaced against him in the purchase of an industrial plot near Pune in the name of his wife and son-in-law. 

