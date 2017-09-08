Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru Police seeks public help to solve murder of senior journalist

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 8, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 2:17 pm IST
Bengaluru Police has circulated a phone number and email id for people to share any information they might have on the case.
Senior journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh was shot outside her Bengaluru residence on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Facebook | @GauriLankesh1)
 Senior journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh was shot outside her Bengaluru residence on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Facebook | @GauriLankesh1)

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by IGP (Intelligence) BK Singh, constituted to find the killers of senior journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh has sought help from public to solve the crime.

Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside her Bengaluru residence on Tuesday evening.

In their twitter handle, Bengaluru Police has circulated a phone number and email id for people to share any information they might have on the case. "General public is requested, any information on #GauriLankeshkillers. Public can call or email @ 09480800202, sit.glankesh@ksp.gov.in," the tweet read.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with state Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday held a meeting with SIT to assess the progress of the investigation.

The state home minister on Friday announced Rs 10 lakh reward for any clue related to Gauri Lankesh murder.

Read: Gauri Lankesh murder: Forensic experts to reconstruct crime scene 

According to the source, the footage shows Gauri Lankesh parking her white Toyota Etios in front of the gate between 7.45-7.55 pm on Tuesday night. She steps out of the car, with the keys still in the ignition, to open the gate and park the car inside.

As she walks towards the gate, a man wearing a helmet and a jacket enters the frame, pulls out a pistol and fires a single shot at Gauri who had by then half-opened the gate.

Earlier, Kavita, sister of Gauri Lankesh, said she was optimistic that the killer will be nabbed soon. “Though we can’t give any deadline to them (SIT), we also cannot wait for two years like in the case of Dr MM Kalburgi. If nothing happens in two weeks, we will ask for a CBI probe.”

Read: CCTV footage shows one gunman targeting Gauri Lankesh

On Tuesday evening, seven bullets were fired at journalist Gauri Lankesh at her doorstep, when she was about to enter her Bengaluru house. Three bullets hit her – two in her chest and one in the forehead.

The investigating teams suspect the murder was well planned. 

"Usually, she left office and reached home only after 9 pm. But on Tuesday, she was early by an hour. But still the assailants managed to get her, which suggests that there was a proper ground work by them," an official said.

The location was an advantage for the assailants as there are no houses for more than 100 metres on both sides of her house as 3-4 sites are vacant.

Read: Gauri Lankesh’s siblings set 2 week deadline for cops to arrest killer

In front of her house there are two under-construction apartments and no one had reportedly seen the assailants. In addition, the roads were sparsely lit. While there is one street light is front of her house, the next one is around 400 metres away. The locality also has many cross roads, making it easy for the assailants to escape.

Tags: gauri lankesh murder, sit, bengaluru police, karnataka chief minister siddaramaiah, karnataka home minister ramalinga reddy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

22-year-old youth held for derogatory post over Gauri Lankesh's murder
Hunt for clues: SIT at Gauri Lankesh’s home for 10 hours


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haseena Parkar's Bantai is the quintessential 'Bombay' song

Screengrabs from the song video.
 

Video: Rescuers force python to regurgitate pet cat in disturbing footage

The python was later released into the wild (Photo: YouTube)
 

Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 8 India launch date

Samsugn Galaxy Note 8
 

Daddy movie review: A flawed tale of an unsung don

Arjun Rampal in a still from 'Daddy.'
 

Apple's new iPhone could face supply shortfalls after launch: report

Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary. (Photo: File)
 

Warm Antarctic caves harbour secret life: scientists

Steam from active volcanoes has hollowed out extensive cave systems under the Antarctic ice that could be home to unique ecosystems, scientists say (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP hits out at K'taka govt, asks why security wasn't given to Gauri Lankesh

RSS and BJP workers are also entitled human rights. This hypocrisy and double standards need to be exposed, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: Plea against petrol bunks near schools

Madras high court

Madras High Court pulls up family court, increases maintenance

Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu government identifying nurses for palliative care training

For a community based palliative care unit, the family will also require training and awareness (Representational Image)

43 per cent of Tamil Nadu board MBBS seats goes to old students

This is the first time that the Tamil Nadu students studying in other states have joined under the state quota in big numbers (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham