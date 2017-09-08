Benefits to TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh as Indian stand withdrawn

Hyderabad: The orders of the Union home ministry declaring that Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA from Vemulavada, Chennamaneni Ramesh is not an Indian citizen, also stated that with effect from August 31, all the benefits and privileges enjoyed by him as a citizen of India shall stand withdrawn. Adi Srinivas, the BJP candidate who lost to Mr Ramesh in the 2014 elections, released the order copy of the Union home ministry on Thursday in Delhi.

He demanded that Mr Ramesh should immediately tender his resignation from membership of the Assembly.

He said that Mr Ramesh announcing his intention of filing a revision petition and claiming that he had been backstabbed by some people, was irresponsible and against the judgements of the Supreme Court and High Court.

Reading out the order, Mr Srinivas said it was evident that Mr Ramesh had produced false documents when he claimed to be an Indian citizen in 2008. This shows how he has cheated the Indian Government, Mr Srinivas added. A copy of the order was communicated to the Registrar of Supreme Court and to Adi Srinivas, the petitioner in the case.

Ramesh played fraud upon government

The pertinent part of the order (F. No 26027/30/2008-IC ii) dated August 3, issued by Muk-esh Mittal, joint secretary to Government of India, said that “after examination of all material evidences, the statements of Dr Ramesh Channama-neni and that of the witnesses produced by him, the Committee of Enqu-iry (constituted by the ministry) is of the unanimous opinion that Dr Ramesh Channemaneni had obtained the certificate of Indian citizenship by playing fraud upon the government and concealing crucial material facts of his visits abroad during the last 12 months immediately preceding his application for Indian citizenship, and conclusively held him guilty of suppression of facts.”

The order went on to say that as required under various sections “Dr Ra-mesh Channamaneni sh-all effect from the date of issue of this order cease to be a citizen of India. All benefits being enjoyed by him as citizen of India shall stand withdrawn forthwith.”