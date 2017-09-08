Nation, Current Affairs

Due to risks in abortion, 13-yr-old rape victim gives birth at Mumbai hospital

ANI
Published Sep 8, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
Doctors decided to perform caesarean because terminating 31-week-old pregnancy was risky for her life.
The child has been kept in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as it is premature. (Representational image)
Mumbai: A group of doctors at the Sir JJ hospital on Friday conducted caesarean section on the 13-year-old rape victim.

The Supreme Court earlier this week allowed the rape victim to terminate her 31-week-old pregnancy.

The girl has given birth to a premature boy child weighing 1.8 kg. Doctors said that mother and child both are safe and normal.

The child has been kept in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as it is premature.

On September 6, the Supreme Court allowed the 13-year-old rape victim to terminate her 31 week old pregnancy.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices A. M Khanwilkar and Justices Amitava Roy, passed the order for terminating the pregnancy.

While pronouncing the ruling, CJI Misra said that keeping in mind the age of the petitioner and the trauma she faced, the court is allowing her to terminate her pregnancy.

Tags: sir jj hospital, rape victim, pregnant rape survivor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


