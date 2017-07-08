Nation, Current Affairs

It’s not GST, but 'Vijaya Milk' price up again

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 8, 2017, 1:14 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Vijaya has increased the price of milk three times this year; private dairies have not raised their prices in 2017.
Vijaya Dairy claims that the latest hike was in order to ‘round off’ the price and not because of GST. But this was not done properly for whole milk.
 Vijaya Dairy claims that the latest hike was in order to ‘round off’ the price and not because of GST. But this was not done properly for whole milk.

Hyderabad: The government owned Vijaya Dairy has been increasing the price of milk frequently since the beginning of this year. 

The most recent hike was on July 1, which gave consumers the impression that it was due to the new GST. But milk has been placed in the 'zero tax' slab just as it was during the VAT regime.

DC reader M.V. Joga Rao from Secunderabad pointed out, “The price of Vijaya whole milk was increased from Rs 26.50 to Rs 28 per half litre from July 1 when GST was launched, though milk comes under zero per cent tax. This caused confusion over whether the hike was on account of GST or a coincidence.”

Vijaya Dairy claims that the latest hike was in order to ‘round off’ the price and not because of GST. But this was not done properly for whole milk.

The price of half a litre of toned milk, which was Rs 20.50 till May 31, was rounded off to Rs 21 from July 1. In the case of whole milk, the price was rounded off to Rs 28 from Rs 26.50, an increase of  Rs1.50 per half litre.

The dairy has given a very amusing explanation for why it is necessary to 'round-off' the price.

“Dealers and consumers faced a problem with small change when toned milk price was Rs 20.50 per half litre. To solve this problem, we have rounded off the price to Rs 21. The hike was more in case of whole milk due to higher operational costs,” said Praveen Kumar, general manager (marketing), TS Dairy Development Coo-perative Federation Ltd.

Vijaya has increased the price of milk three times this year; private dairies have not raised their prices in 2017. Vijaya milk is now costler by Rs 4 per litre.

On January 5, the price was hiked by Rs 2 per litre. On April 1, it was incre-ased by Rs 1, followed by the latest hike of Rs 1 on July 1. Price revisions used to be done just once or twice a year earlier. 

Tags: vijaya dairy, 'zero tax', gst
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dangal fever: Chinese version of Aamir Khan’s Dhaakad song is absolutely adorable!

'Dangal' is the story of a wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters-- Geeta and Babita-- in professional wrestling, a sport that is dominated by men.
 

Rare disease leaves teenager with skin that tears from the slightest touch

There is no cure for the disease (Photo: AFP)
 

This $1200 smartphone will have a holographic display

The company says that the 5.7-inch display will uses nanotechnology to do the conversion between traditional 2D content, holographic multi-view content, 3D content and interactive games.
 

It was surreal: Sonam Kapoor on her Paris Fashion Week experience

Sonam Kapoor also turned heads at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. The actress was the official representative of an international renowned cosmetic brand.
 

Twitterati wishes MS Dhoni on turning 36, Yuvraj Singh has a hilarious message

MS Dhoni has his face smeared with cake (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli scores 18th run chase ODI ton, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Virat Kohli scored his 28th ODI ton against West Indies, on Thursday. (Photot: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-servicemen hold TMC responsible for Basirhat violence in letter to Rajnath

Protesters torch bus in Basirhat, West Bengal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Police on vigil as tension mounts in Karnataka's Bantwal

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

SC puts on hold counselling, admission to IITs over rank list row

The Supreme Court also restrained the High Courts from entertaining any writ petition relating to counselling and admissions to the IITs from Friday onwards. (Photo: PTI)

Martyred in Allah's name: ISIS claims 4 Kerala youth killed in Afghanistan

ISIS claimed that the four men were killed while fighting for the group in Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Hyderabad crying out for more shelter homes for homeless

Shelter homes in Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham