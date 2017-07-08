Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: Mob thrashes 6 people for carrying buffalo calves

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Earlier, the Prime Minister warned people that killings in the name of cow protection would not be tolerated.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: At least six people were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar for allegedly carrying buffalo calves.

The mob vandalized the six vehicles reportedly carrying calves and thrashed three drivers. Later, the calves were released.

One of the drivers Ali Jaan received major injuries while the rest have been discharged from the hospital.

An FIR has been registered by Ali Jaan's son against attackers.

On June 30, a man accused of carrying beef was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people that killings in the name of cow protection would not be tolerated.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Killing people in the name of gau bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve of."

He added that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Tags: cow vigilante, gau rakshak, mob lynching
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

A case has been registered on the basis of a video footage of the lynching, police said. (Photo: Screengrab)

Hours after Modi's warning, Jharkhand man lynched for carrying beef

Speaking in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Modi had said that killings in the name of gau bhakti will not be tolerated.
30 Jun 2017 8:07 AM
A case of murder has been registered against the accused and three have been detained.

Jaipur: Lynched man shielded family from being clicked when defecating

However, the Swachh Bharat scheme suggests photographing people openly defecating as a way to shame and deter them.
17 Jun 2017 3:05 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sakshi Dhoni, Sagarika Ghatge, Hazel Keech, Aesha Dhawan paint the West Indies red

Hazel Keech, Sagarika Ghatge, Sakshi Dhoni and Aesha Dhawan spending time at Sabina park . (Photo: Twitter/Hazel Keech)
 

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva go out for a walk, Sakshi Dhoni posts a photo on Instagram

Sakhshi Dhoni posted a picture of MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram)
 

These MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli photos show what camaraderie and respect is all about

The MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli rapport was there for everyone to see as the Indian skipper clicked a couple of candid photos with his predecessor who celebrated his birthday in West Indies. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Passionate Virat Kohli celebrates his record-breaking ton vs Windies in style

Virat Kohli, who scored 18th ODI ton in run-chase, surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in the list of cricketers with most ODI hundreds in run-chase. (Photo: AP)
 

Team India star Harbhajan Singh to turn singer, teams up with music composer Mithoon

Harbhajan's single will be sung in Hindi and English combined, and will premiere in December this year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for Rs 1,099: What are these pre-GST offers on WhatsApp?

You should stay away from such scams and never click on any links in messages from WhatsApp, Messenger, SMS or emails. Also refrain from sharing it with your friends and family, who can also fall victim to such scams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Now, kits to detect beef in just 30 minutes

The samples which test positive will be taken to labs for further analysis, he said, adding the kit will help police register an FIR based on a prima facie report.(Representational Image)

So, let's talk green: Let G20 lead the way on climate change

This serious effort by these global investors is significant beyond their statement to the G20 leaders. (Photo: AFP)

Karnataka: Nanjangud in 2018 – Can PWD Minister get son ticket?

PWD Minister Dr H.C. Mahadevappa with son Sunil Bose in a file photograph

Cloud seeding – Will it succeed in Karnataka?

In addition, approvals of the Union ministries of home and defence and the Indian Air Force are pre-requisite for cloud seeding. 

Hyderabad: Traffic police publicise penalty points system

The awareness programme will continue till the end of this month The penalty point system will come into effect from August 1.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham