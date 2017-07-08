Delhi: Mob thrashes 6 people for carrying buffalo calves

New Delhi: At least six people were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar for allegedly carrying buffalo calves.

The mob vandalized the six vehicles reportedly carrying calves and thrashed three drivers. Later, the calves were released.

One of the drivers Ali Jaan received major injuries while the rest have been discharged from the hospital.

An FIR has been registered by Ali Jaan's son against attackers.

On June 30, a man accused of carrying beef was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people that killings in the name of cow protection would not be tolerated.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Killing people in the name of gau bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve of."

He added that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.