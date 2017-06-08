Nation, Current Affairs

Textbook tells students to write emails as short as skirts

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 8, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 2:45 am IST
B.Com (Honours) textbook’s advice on emails kicks up row.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: A B.Com (Honours) textbook advising students to write emails short enough to be interesting like skirts has created an outrage on social media.

The book ‘Basic Business Communication’ has been authored by C.B. Gupta, a former head of the commerce department of a Delhi University-affiliated college.

The textbook is widely prescribed by professors to B.Com (Honours) students in most DU-affiliated colleges. The book, which has been in print since over a decade, said, “Email messages should be like skirts--short enough to be interesting and long enough to cover all the vital points.”

A student, who did not want to be named, said, “Some students from socially and economically weaker sections have a tendency to memorise everything written in the textbooks, without realising that such analogies may legitimise casual sexism in our society.” “Why didn’t anyone question this statement in this book which is being reprinted for years?” she asked.

Now a septuagenarian, professor C.B. Gupta expressed regret for hurting sentiments and said that the analogy was taken from an article by a foreign author. “I have already deleted the statement from my book. I will also advise the publisher to remove the content before publishing,” he said.

Tags: textbook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

Samsung Galaxy S8
 

Salman blasts reporter for asking about his rumoured talent management company

Salman Khan.
 

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

The website comes under the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program that helps children learn about vulnerabilities from cyber attacks and impart knowledge about letting people know the ways to protect themselves.
 

Boy with ‘two faces’ defies odds to become only survivor of rare condition

Cannabis oil that has helped him reduce the number of seizures from 400 to literally just 40 which is a big improvement. (Photo: Facebook)
 

10 players from Virat Kohli-led Team India against Anil Kumble’s extension as coach?

Virat Kohli, ahead of the India-Pakistan game in ICC Champions Trophy, had vehemently denied the reports of rift between him and Team India head coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

Brit climber becomes first cancer patient to climb Mount Everest summit

Climbing Mount Everest had always been his dream and so he decided to pursue it after the diagnosis. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mandsaur violence: Centre steps in, deploys 5 additional battalions

The centre seeked detailed report over Tuesday’s violence and steps taken by the state government to restore normalcy. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

MP: 22 dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out at cracker factory in Balaghat

Twenty workers were charred to death and 10 others were injured after a fire broke out in a cracker factory at Bhatan village in the district on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

US President Donald Trump nominates new FBI Director

New FBI director Christopher A. Wray. (Photo: AP)

Sushma Swaraj speaks to Iranian foreign minister, condemns twin attacks in Tehran

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj condemns loss of innocent lives in Tehran. (Photo: PTI)

MP: Centre sends 1100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur to restore peace

Agitated farmers in Madhya Pradesh set vehicles ablaze. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham