Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court to hear PIL on beef ban on June 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Jun 8, 2017, 2:29 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 2:48 am IST
A vacation Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta agreed to hear the PIL.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday listed for hearing on June 15 a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017, regulating the sale of bovine animals for slaughter.

A vacation Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta agreed to hear the PIL by Mohammed Abdul Faheem Qureshi, advocate and President of All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee seeking a declaration that the rules are unconstitutional and illegal.

The petitioner contended that the rules are inconsistent, ultra vires, overriding and outside the purview of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 in which there is no prohibition on slaughter of animals. The provisions of the rules under the Act cannot be used to override its provisions and it would render its entire scheme useless and nugatory, he said.

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

Samsung Galaxy S8
 

Salman blasts reporter for asking about his rumoured talent management company

Salman Khan.
 

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

The website comes under the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program that helps children learn about vulnerabilities from cyber attacks and impart knowledge about letting people know the ways to protect themselves.
 

Boy with ‘two faces’ defies odds to become only survivor of rare condition

Cannabis oil that has helped him reduce the number of seizures from 400 to literally just 40 which is a big improvement. (Photo: Facebook)
 

10 players from Virat Kohli-led Team India against Anil Kumble’s extension as coach?

Virat Kohli, ahead of the India-Pakistan game in ICC Champions Trophy, had vehemently denied the reports of rift between him and Team India head coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

Brit climber becomes first cancer patient to climb Mount Everest summit

Climbing Mount Everest had always been his dream and so he decided to pursue it after the diagnosis. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mandsaur violence: Centre steps in, deploys 5 additional battalions

The centre seeked detailed report over Tuesday’s violence and steps taken by the state government to restore normalcy. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

MP: 22 dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out at cracker factory in Balaghat

Twenty workers were charred to death and 10 others were injured after a fire broke out in a cracker factory at Bhatan village in the district on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

US President Donald Trump nominates new FBI Director

New FBI director Christopher A. Wray. (Photo: AP)

Sushma Swaraj speaks to Iranian foreign minister, condemns twin attacks in Tehran

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj condemns loss of innocent lives in Tehran. (Photo: PTI)

MP: Centre sends 1100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur to restore peace

Agitated farmers in Madhya Pradesh set vehicles ablaze. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham