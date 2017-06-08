Supreme Court to hear PIL on beef ban on June 15

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday listed for hearing on June 15 a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017, regulating the sale of bovine animals for slaughter.

A vacation Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta agreed to hear the PIL by Mohammed Abdul Faheem Qureshi, advocate and President of All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee seeking a declaration that the rules are unconstitutional and illegal.

The petitioner contended that the rules are inconsistent, ultra vires, overriding and outside the purview of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 in which there is no prohibition on slaughter of animals. The provisions of the rules under the Act cannot be used to override its provisions and it would render its entire scheme useless and nugatory, he said.