NDA is anti-farmer, we will waive loans: Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 8, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 2:52 am IST
Uttam Kumar Reddy said that TRS government in the state was a perfect ally of BJP in terms of pursuing anti-farmer policies.
TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. Party senior MLA T. Jeevan Reddy is also seen. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday blamed the wrong policies of NDA government for the ongoing agrarian crisis across the country, including in TS.

Addressing a press conference in the Gandhi Bhavan, Mr Reddy condemned the death of six farmers in police firing in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh and said the victims were demanding higher prices for their crops to recover input costs.

“Instead of listening to the farmers’ demands, the BJP government in MP used force to suppress the agitation,” Mr Reddy said, adding that the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments have become too arrogant to listen to poor farmers. They simply followed shoot-to-kill policy to silence the farmers' agitation,” he said.

Mr Reddy said that TRS government in the state was a perfect ally of BJP in terms of pursuing anti-farmer policies.

“While Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s government in Telangana handcuffed and chained chilli farmers of Khammam for demanding remunerative prices, his MP counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan went a step ahead and permitted police firing on farmers which claimed six lives,” he said.

Mr Reddy promised that the Congress would not only waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, it would also provide bonus on all crops to farmers in addition to the MSP provided by the Centre after coming to power in 2019.

Stating that the agriculture sector was in a total state of neglect, especially in Telangana, Mr Reddy said that thousands of farmers lost their crops due to spurious seeds and fertilisers.

“Neither any affected farmer was paid any compensation nor action was taken against the guilty firms,” Mr Reddy said. Referring to the Fasal Bima Yojna, introduced by Central government, he said that

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

More From Current Affairs

Mandsaur violence: Centre steps in, deploys 5 additional battalions

The centre seeked detailed report over Tuesday’s violence and steps taken by the state government to restore normalcy. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

MP: 22 dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out at cracker factory in Balaghat

Twenty workers were charred to death and 10 others were injured after a fire broke out in a cracker factory at Bhatan village in the district on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

US President Donald Trump nominates new FBI Director

New FBI director Christopher A. Wray. (Photo: AP)

Sushma Swaraj speaks to Iranian foreign minister, condemns twin attacks in Tehran

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj condemns loss of innocent lives in Tehran. (Photo: PTI)

MP: Centre sends 1100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur to restore peace

Agitated farmers in Madhya Pradesh set vehicles ablaze. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
