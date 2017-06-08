 LIVE !  :  Shikhar Dhawan has played a well-paced innings today. (Photo: AP) LIVE| CT17 Ind vs SL: Malinga strikes again, Dhawan departs after a stellar knock
 
Mandsaur farmers’ protest: Rahul allowed to meet kin of killed farmers

PTI
Published Jun 8, 2017, 5:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 5:30 pm IST
The meet might happen at the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, said ex-Congress MP Meenakshi Natarajan.
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Naya Gaon (Madhya Pradesh): Congress vicepresident Rahul Gandhi, who was arrested earlier by police on Thursday, has been allowed by the administration to meet the families of farmers killed in Mandsaur.

"After a long struggle, the administration has finally ageed to allow Rahul Gandhi to meet the families of those who were killed in police firing," former Congress MP Meenakshi Natarajan told reporters outside the guesthouse where scores of Congress leaders and workers were being kept.

"We will try and meet them near the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border," she said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had spoken to the family members of deceased farmers' on phone from inside the guest house which acted as an ad-hoc jail, according to reports.

As crowds swelled outside the guesthouse of a cement company where the Congress members were taken, amongst those waiting outside the gates were the families of some of the five killed in the firing in Mandsaur on Tuesday.

Gandhi was detained when he was trying to go to Mandsaur, ground zero of the farmer protests, from Rajasthan. Along with him are leaders like Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot.

