Jadhav case: ICJ Prez to discuss procedure with India, Pak today

PTI
Published Jun 8, 2017, 9:50 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 9:55 am IST
According to sources, India will be represented by its ‘agent’ who appeared during the last public hearing on May 18.
New Delhi: International Court of Justice (ICJ) president Ronny Abraham will discuss further procedure with both India and Pakistan on Thursday in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

According to sources, India will be represented by its ‘agent’ who appeared during the last public hearing on May 18. Ministry of external affairs joint secretary in- charge of Pakistan division, Deepak Mittal, represented India during the hearing.

India moved the ICJ against the death penalty on May 8. The next day, the international court gave Jadhav, 46, a lease of life and stayed the death sentence as a provisional measure.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

