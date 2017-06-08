Nation, Current Affairs

Areas in Pak belonging to India should be vacated: Defence expert on UNHRC

ANI
Published Jun 8, 2017, 9:38 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Dhillon stated that after China builds an air base in Pakistan, it will be a serious issue for India as tension would arise.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Ludhiana: After India at the United Nations Human Rights Council highlighted Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism in Kashmir, Defence expert DS Dhillon on Thursday stated that certain areas, which are under Pakistan, belong to India legally and should be vacated soon.

"India has reiterated its stand on the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the United Nations Human Rights Council. Certain areas which are under control of Pakistan belong to India legally and Islamabad must vacate from Gilgit and other places which are illegally occupied by Pak," Dhillon told ANI.

Further speaking on the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, Dhillon stated that after China builds an air base in Pakistan, it will be a serious issue for India as tension would arise.

"As per reports released by Pentagon, Pakistan is likely to be a place where China is going to set up an air base. China has already set up many air-bases in African countries. This will is a serious issue for India as tension will build up and since Pakistan is isolated in the world on the issue of terrorism, where the U.S. and other countries have already warned them many a time, but nothing has moved them till date," said Dhillon.

Earlier on June 7, India at the United Nations 35th session of the Human Rights Council highlighted Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism in Kashmir and called upon the global body for a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

India's Permanent Representative at the United Nations Rajiv K. Chander noted at the session that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that Pakistan remains in illegal occupation of a part of our territory. Therefore, the neutrality of the phrase "Indian-administered Jammu & Kashmir" is artificial.

He furthermore added that Jammu and Kashmir has an elected democratic government that represents all sections of the people unlike the situation in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

He asserted that a robust independent media and civil society combined with an impartial judiciary, act as the sentinels of Indian democracy.

Tags: united nations, human rights council, pakistan, kashmir, defence expert, d. s. dhillon, china, rajiv k. chander, pakistan occupied kashmir
Location: India, Punjab, Ludhiana

