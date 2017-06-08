Nation, Current Affairs

3 militants gunned down, jawan martyred as Army foils infiltration bid

PTI
Published Jun 8, 2017, 11:42 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 11:42 am IST
Army successfully conducted second anti-infiltration operation in 24-hours, fourth such, along the LoC within a fortnight in North Kashmir.
Army foils infiltration operation in Kupwara district. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Army foils infiltration operation in Kupwara district. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: Three militants and a jawan were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday. The Army also recovered weapons from the deceased militants. 

This is the second successful anti-infiltration operation by the Army in the last 24 hours and the fourth such along the LoC in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir.

“Alert troops foil another infiltration bid in Naugam sector. Two terrorists have been killed, while one soldier has been martyred," an Army official said.

He said the operation was on and further details are awaited.

On Wednesday, three heavily-armed militants were killed in a gunbattle in the district as Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC.

On May 26, the Army killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into Uri sector in Baramulla district to carry out an attack on the soldiers.

Six more militants were killed in the same sector next day when they attempted to sneak into the Valley from across the border.

Tags: j&k militants attack, army jawan, anti- infiltration operation, border
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Apple, Samsung is preparing on Bixby smart speaker: report

Samsung has been granted a new patent for an “Audio Device” at a time when the firm is looking to expand Bixby’s application, according to Patently Mobile.
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Sri Lanka: Key facts, stats, squads, preview and more

India have won 14 of their last 17 ODI matches against Sri Lanka; winning the last five such meetings. (Photo: AP)
 

Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone to be priced at Rs 1,740

(Image: YouTube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Rain to play spoilsport as Virat Kohli’s India face Sri Lanka?

The weather forecast indicates chances of rain throughout the day as India take on Sri Lanka in second game in ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli’s India can’t be complacent vs Sri Lanka: Harbhajan

Harbhajan Singh feels India carry a lot of positives into the match, given their dominating win over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

Chamara Kapugedera out of ICC Champions Trophy as Sri Lanka face Virat Kohli’s India

Chamara Kapugedera sustained what the International Cricket Council later confirmed was a knee injury on the eve of Sri Lanka's second match in the tournament against India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian Army prepared for two and a half front war: Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Sushma Swaraj says will help Indians even if they are stuck on Mars

External Affair Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

RAF deployed in violence-hit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh

While two companies of RAF have been posted in Garoth area in the district, another two have been deployed along the Mwoh-Neemuch Highway to prevent any untoward incidents, they said. (Photo: PTI)

Cattle slaughter notification: Kerala Govt to hold special assembly session

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Jadhav case: ICJ Prez to discuss procedure with India, Pak today

Further procedure will be discussed by the ICJ president with both the parties, sources said. (Photo: Screengrab))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham