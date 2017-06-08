Nation, Current Affairs

MP: 2 top officials transferred; Rahul Gandhi leaves for Mandsaur

ANI
Published Jun 8, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 10:33 am IST
 The Centre has hit back at Gandhi for publicizing the entire matter through his visit, and branded it as a publicity stunt. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on Thursday to meet the grieving families of farmers who lost their lives in the police firing.

"Rahul Gandhi is going to that area where situation is very much tense. He should understand his responsibility. He should have talked about this first, but he is so fond of his publicity. That's why he is going there." Union Minister of Steel, Mines and Employment Narendra Singh Tomar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Congress has rebuffed reports of Gandhi participating in the ongoing farmers protest in Mandsaur, saying such a plan was never on the card for the party.

"People who wanted to go and express solidarity with the bereaved farmers, including Rahul Gandhi, were denied permission. Instead canards and rumours were spread that he wanted to go earlier to participate in the protest. There were never any plans, never any attempt," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in a press briefing here.

Appealing for peace to the agitating farmers in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of those killed in the violence.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister asserted that his government stands with farmers and assured that various demands have been fulfilled in the past.

"In the past 11 years, there have been countless decisions made for the welfare of farmers. The various demands of the farmers have been fulfilled," he said.

However, Chouhan came down heavily on the Congress for giving a political tinge to the violence.

The farmers' agitation in Mandsaur district further intensified with protestors setting at least eight to ten vehicles on fire on Wednesday.

Demanding the presence of Chouhan, the protesting farmers, earlier on Wednesday got into a scuffle with the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Mandsaur district over them delaying their visit to the area.

Farmers hit the streets protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn on Wednesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in two separate incidents of firing in Mandsaur.

The protestors alleged that police fired at them. A judicial probe has been ordered in the matter.

Meanwhile, the SP and collector of Mandsaur district were transferred from their positions on Thursday.

A fire tender that was was torched by the farmers during their agitation in Dewas district on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mandsaur violence: 1,100 securitymen rushed to Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the volatile situation in the BJP-ruled state with ministers in Delhi.
08 Jun 2017 2:37 AM
The centre seeked detailed report over Tuesday’s violence and steps taken by the state government to restore normalcy. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mandsaur violence: Centre steps in, deploys 5 additional battalions

Farmers and police clashed in Haatpiplya, Dewas as the protestors pelted stones and torched vehicles.
07 Jun 2017 9:15 PM
Cattle slaughter notification: Kerala Govt to hold special assembly session

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Jadhav case: ICJ Prez to discuss procedure with India, Pak today

Further procedure will be discussed by the ICJ president with both the parties, sources said. (Photo: Screengrab))

Areas in Pak belonging to India should be vacated: Defence expert on UNHRC

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Mandsaur violence: Centre steps in, deploys 5 additional battalions

The centre seeked detailed report over Tuesday’s violence and steps taken by the state government to restore normalcy. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

MP: 22 dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out at cracker factory in Balaghat

Twenty workers were charred to death and 10 others were injured after a fire broke out in a cracker factory at Bhatan village in the district on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
