Video: Army destroys Pakistani bunker along LoC in less than 60 seconds

Srinagar: A video of the Indian Army destroying a Pakistani bunker along the Line of Control (LoC) by firing an anti-tank missile has gone viral.

Reports said that a Sikh regiment unit of the Indian army destroyed a Pakistani bunker near the LoC in less than 60 seconds.

“Sir the shell has hit the target, we have brought it down,” one soldier can be heard saying in the video.

But reports differ on the timing and exact location of the attack. While some reports suggest that the operation was undertaken in April, much before the mutilation of Indian soldiers by Pakistani army last week, another claims that this was the Indian security forces’ response to Pakistani atrocities in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and top government officials had last week said that the Army had been given a free hand to avenge Pakistan’s mutilation act. Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had also said that an attack will be conducted at a time of “our choice and preference”.