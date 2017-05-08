Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Army destroys Pakistani bunker along LoC in less than 60 seconds

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 8, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 1:02 pm IST
Arun Jaitley last week said that Army had been given a free hand to avenge Pakistan's act of mutilating Indian soldiers.
While some reports suggest that the operation was undertaken in April, much before the mutilation of Indian soldiers by Pakistani army last week, another claims that this was the Indian security forces’ response to Pakistani atrocities in the Krishna Ghati sector. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 While some reports suggest that the operation was undertaken in April, much before the mutilation of Indian soldiers by Pakistani army last week, another claims that this was the Indian security forces’ response to Pakistani atrocities in the Krishna Ghati sector. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

Srinagar: A video of the Indian Army destroying a Pakistani bunker along the Line of Control (LoC) by firing an anti-tank missile has gone viral.

Reports said that a Sikh regiment unit of the Indian army destroyed a Pakistani bunker near the LoC in less than 60 seconds.

“Sir the shell has hit the target, we have brought it down,” one soldier can be heard saying in the video.

But reports differ on the timing and exact location of the attack. While some reports suggest that the operation was undertaken in April, much before the mutilation of Indian soldiers by Pakistani army last week, another claims that this was the Indian security forces’ response to Pakistani atrocities in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and top government officials had last week said that the Army had been given a free hand to avenge Pakistan’s mutilation act. Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had also said that an attack will be conducted at a time of “our choice and preference”.

Tags: line of control, jawans mutilated, pak bunker, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

The soldiers who were killed were part of a team on patrol between two forward posts in Udhampur along the Line of Control. (Photo: PTI/File)

Will respond appropriately: Army after Pak kills, mutilates bodies of 2 jawans

The soldiers, who were killed, were part of a team on patrol between two forward posts in Poonch along the LoC.
01 May 2017 3:25 PM
The soldiers killed were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF.

Pak army 'laid death trap' 250 mts inside J&K, beheaded 2 Indian jawans

Jaitley said the Indian Army will react appropriately to the ‘inhuman act’ and their ‘sacrifice will not go in vain’.
01 May 2017 7:50 PM
External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay (Photo: File)

Have provided actionable evidence to Pak envoy: India on jawans’ mutilation

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay also said that India saw the incident as a 'serious act of provocation'.
03 May 2017 5:03 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ram Gopal Varma calls Amitabh Bachchan a liar!

Amitabh Bachchan with Ram Gopal Varma.
 

Miraculous skin gun helps burn victims grow new skin in a matter of days

The treatment has helped 30 people by far (Photo: Facebook)
 

Virat Kohli to lead India at Champions Trophy 2017 in England as selectors pick squad

India, who won the 2013 edition of the tournament under MS Dhoni, will open their campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on June 4. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ricky Ponting roots for Nitish Rana's debut in Indian squad

Nitish Rana is currently Mumbai Indians' leading run-scorer in IPL 2017, having amassed 312 runs in 11 matches he played so far at an average of 34.66. (Photo: PTI)
 

The next iPhone may spit water using sound

(Photo: Benjamin Geskin/ Twitter)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 review: A beautiful, delicate beast

The Infinity Display sports a 2K resolution with 1440 x 2960 pixels packed within a 5.8-inch panel and protected by the toughest glasses out there — the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Focus on brilliance of Kashmiri youth, not just stone pelting: Mehbooba Mufti

Her statements came while she attended the opening ceremony of Civil Secretariat in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

School students clash with security forces in Kashmir

A number of students were arrested during clashes in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley. (Representational Image/DC)

Look forward to work closely with Macron: Modi congratulates new French prez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Seventy ambulances to be launched this week

Ambulances parked in the yard. (Photo: DC)

Widespread rains lash Tamil Nadu

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind are likely to occur at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu for the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre said in its forecast on Sunday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham