Telangana: Son of TRS MLC booked for rape attempt, friend held for raping woman

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was on Monday arrested on the charge of raping a woman while his two friends, including the son of a legislator of the ruling TRS, were booked for alleged rape attempt, police said on Monday.

The 24-year-old woman, a beautician working in the Banjara Hills area in Hyderabad, complained to police on Sunday that she was allegedly raped by one Pritham Reddy, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Petbasheerabad division) A Srinivasa Rao.

She said that following a call from Pritham, who had befriended her recently, she went to his house under Petbasheerabad police station limits on Saturday afternoon where he allegedly raped her, he said.

The woman further alleged that after sexually assaulting her, Pritham bolted the door from outside and called up his two friends – Snehith Reddy, who is the son of a TRS MLC, and Aarav Reddy – who took her in a car and left her near Kompally area, the ACP said.

The woman on Sunday lodged a complaint accusing Pritham of raping her and Aarav and Snehith of allegedly trying to rape her, inspector of police, Petbasheerabad, DV Ranga Reddy said.

Following the complaint, Pritham was booked on charge of rape while his two friends were booked for alleged rape attempt under relevant sections of the IPC, he said.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, he said. "Pritham has been arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Balanagar zone) Y Sai Sekhar told PTI.

Asked about the complaint against the MLC's son and if he and Aarav will be arrested, the DCP said, "We need to first establish their role...we need to cross check the matter and based on further investigation we will proceed accordingly."