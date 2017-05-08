Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana gives Governor 9,99,994 shares of Musi riverfront

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 8, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 2:43 am IST
The main objective of the Musi riverfront development corporation is abatement of pollution of River Musi and riverfront development.
For the development of the river, the state government has constituted a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in the name of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation with Rs 100 lakh as paid-up capital.(Representational Image)
 For the development of the river, the state government has constituted a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in the name of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation with Rs 100 lakh as paid-up capital.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: In a surprise move, the Telangana government has allotted 9,99,994 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the governor in the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation.

For the development of the river, the state government has constituted a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in the name of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation with Rs 100 lakh as paid-up capital. The state government has divided this money into 10,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

In this, the chief secretary, the principal secretaries of municipal administration and finance departments, the GHMC commissioner, the Hyderabad metro water board managing director and the HMDA commissioner were given one share each, and the remaining shares were allotted to the Governor.

In the orders, the state government has said the secretary to the municipal administration will act as managing director of the Musi riverfront development corporation and is authorised to sign the form for incorporation on behalf of the state government.

The principal secretary to the governor is authorised to sign on behalf of/and to represent the governor in the meetings of the company. The state government has nominated some senior IAS officers as initial directors of the Musi riverfront development corporation.

The state government has nominated the chief secretary as chairman and 8 other officers as its members. The main objective of the Musi riverfront development corporation is abatement of pollution of River Musi and riverfront development.

The Hyderabad metropolitan development authority (HMDA) has taken up the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for conservation and development of Musi riverfront from Osmansagar and Himayathsagar to Bapughat in one stretch of 21km distance, and from Nagole to Gowrelli in another stretch of 15km.

For this, the HMDA had engaged a consultancy for feasibility study. The consultancy has submitted the report which has been forwarded to the state government for approval. Musi riverfront development includes river cleaning, landscape development, sewerage system, walkways, water pools, bridges etc.

Pilot Project at Bapughat: The proposal is to develop the Musi riverfront at the confluence of ESA and Musa River near Bapughat as a pilot project under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. A total area of 60acres which is under the control of HMDA and the Telangana state tourism is available to develop the riverfront with a retention of water pool at the confluence, landscape, boating, walkway bridges, amphitheatre etc to attract tourists.

HMDA has also taken up riverfront development on one side of the Musi river for a length of 2.2km along the stretch of the Uppal Bhagat layout.

Tags: musi river
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

French voters went to the polls on Sunday to pick a new president, choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed election for the country and Europe. Polling day follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal, repeated surprises and a last-minute hacking attack on Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office. (Photo: AFP)

French presidential elections: Voters choose between Le Pen, Macron
French presidential contenders are perhaps their starkest divide in foreign policy positions as Emmanuel Macron urging close cooperation with international institutions and Marine Le Pen championing France-first nationalism.

France to decide Macron, Le Pen's fate in final phase vote
Cholera is spread via food or water contaminated with the faeces or vomit of someone carrying the disease, a particular risk in overcrowded areas such as refugee camps. The World Health Organization says a cholera outbreak in Somalia has grown to more than 25,000 cases this year alone and is expected to double by the end of June. (Photo: AFP)

Conflict-ridden South Sudan battles cholera
A suicide bombing near the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday killed 8 people and wounded at least 25..

Suicide blast hits NATO convoy in Kabul, civilian vehicles damaged
Protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to force their way closer to US Embassy to mark May Day celebrations in Manila, Philippines. As in the past years, workers mark Labor Day with calls for higher wages and an end to the so-called

In pics: Distress labourers around the world mark May Day with protest
Protesters lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police on Friday during a general strike in Brazil.

Buses torched, roads blocked: Brazil hit by first general strike in 2 decades
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman swallows $7000 cash to teach cheating husband a lesson

$5700 of the cash was recovered (Photo: YouTube)
 

Chinese man with legs weighing the same as giant panda fights for survival

The disease has also left him unable to urinate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Truly overwhelmed: Prabhas thanks fans, Rajamouli as Baahubali 2 earns Rs 1000 crore

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Mango grower in UP develops 'Yogi mango' to relish taste buds this summer

The "Yogi mango" is grown naturally, is slender and beautiful and is a hybrid of the famous Dussehri mango variety (Photo: PTI)
 

Jharkhand: 14-yr-old girl attends school as one-day honorary principal

The 14-year-old honorary principal supervised the preparation of mid-day meal and tasted the food before it was served to the students. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

India to celebrate Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary with cultural fest in Egypt

Tagore visited Egypt as a young adolescent in 1878 and later as a famous poet-philosopher in 1926, when he met King Fouad and interacted with scholars in Alexandria and Cairo. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan: CWC approves ERCP; Rs 30,000 cr canal project underway

The ERCP, approved by the CWC, aims to take Chambal river water to 13 parched districts of the state. (Photo: File/Representational)

West Bengal Governor hospitalised after bleeding from nose

WB Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi with CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File)

K'taka: Venugopal to hold talks with Siddaramaiah setting tone for assembly polls

Newly appointed Congress general secretary K C Venugopal. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal should resign if he has any morality left: BJP on Kapil Mishra expose

BJP leader Nalin Kohli. (Photo: videograb/DC)

Kejriwal has surpassed Lalu Prasad in corruption: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari with newly joined party member Arvinder Singh Lovely (left) at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham