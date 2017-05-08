Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana, AP asked to meet, settle Rs 3,000 crore dispute

Since bifurcation, Telangana had been claiming 42 per cent of this amount as its share, based on the population ratio.
Hyderabad: The inter-state committee has asked the governments of both TS and AP to inform it of a convenient date for a meeting to end the three-year old dispute on sharing of assets worth about Rs 3,000 crore.

The deputy accountant general is the chairman of the committee. TS additional secretary (finance) C.S. Ram Mohan Rao and his AP counterpart Paparao are the members.  

The TS government has responded positively, saying that it was ready to attend the meeting at any date, while AP is yet to send its reply.

Before bifurcation, the Centre had released about Rs 1,600 crore for various schemes. Since bifurcation, TS had been claiming 42 per cent of this amount as its share, based on the population ratio. However, AP says that the amount was spent district-wise, as mandated by the scheme.

The TS government’s argument is that the funds were for state-wise schemes such as Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and lays claim to around 42 per cent of the funds.

Similarly, the TS government has been demanding its share in Power Finance Corporation bonds, Rs 50 crore of the Balamrutham scheme funds, Rs 200 crore from the Power Finance Corporation and Rs 150 crore as share from the commercial taxes revenue earnings. Earlier meetings to find a solution have remained inconclusive.

