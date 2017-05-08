Nation, Current Affairs

Pelt stones there, come for treatment here: Chandigarh doctor to Kashmiri patient

PTI
Published May 8, 2017
Updated May 8, 2017, 4:29 pm IST
The authorities at the PGIMER have ordered a probe into the alleged misbehaviour of the doctor.
Chandigarh: "You throw stones at our security forces and then come here for treatment" was a doctor's response when he was approached by a Kashmiri patient at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

The authorities at the PGIMER have ordered a probe into the alleged misbehaviour of the doctor.

Nasreena Malik, a resident of Kashmir who is suffering from internal carotid artery aneurysm, was brought to the to the neurosurgery department at the PGIMER by her son Javaid Ahmad Malik.

The doctor allegedly told them, "You throw stones at our security forces there (Kashmir) and come to Chandigarh for treatment." Malik said he did not know the name of the doctor.

"He was fine until he saw the prescription card of hospitals in Kashmir ... He threw them away," Malik alleged.

The patient was advised to undergo angiography and told that the treatment would cost Rs 15 lakh.

Taking a serious note of the incident, PGIMER director Prof Jagat Ram has ordered a probe into it.

"We have sought a report from the head of department. If the doctor is found guilty, action will be taken against him," he said.

