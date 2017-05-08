Nation, Politics

After KCR, Revanth Reddy is top choice for Telangana CM: Survey

Published May 8, 2017
The survey found no significant change in the positions of the Congress, the TD and BJP from the 2014 elections, as of now.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and TD leader A. Revanth Reddy
Hyderabad: A latest survey on the public pulse in Telangana State, conducted by Bengaluru-based Political Quotient has indicated that a majority of the people prefer the ruling TRS and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in 2019 the elections.

The survey found no significant change in the positions of the Congress, the TD and BJP from the 2014 elections, as of now.  According to the report tabulated by Balaji Srinivasan, the survey was conducted between April 2 and April 15 this year in 13,000 polling booths across Telangana state, with a sample of 1,19,000 respondents.

For 47.45 per cent of the people, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao was the most preferred person to continue as the Chief Minister.

Interestingly, TD leader A. Revanth Reddy was the second most preferred choice for Chief Minister’s post, with 19.16 per cent votes, followed by K. Jana Reddy (Congress - 11.39%), N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress-7.66%), L. Ramana (TD - 1.44%), S. Jaipal Reddy (Congress- 1.20%), G. Kishan Reddy (BJP- 2.88%), Dr K. Laxman (BJP- 0.77%), Shabbir Ali (Congress- 0.63%), P. Muralidhar Rao (BJP-0.44%) and 3.18 per cent others. About 3.75 per cent of the respondents were undecided.

When it comes to the Opposition 33.56% respondents preferred the Congress to fight for their rights, 25.35% TD and 16.89% preferred the BJP.

However, Mr Revanth Reddy was rated the best Opposition leader with 30.91% backing him, followed by K. Jana Reddy (22.24%), N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (12.04%), G. Kishan Reddy (9.04%) and L. Ramana (3.12%).

Rating the TRS rule
Very good: 44.21%
Average: 16.87%
Very bad: 32.69%
Cannot say: 6.23%     

32.90% say they are the beneficiaries of the schemes implemented by Government, 62.66 % say they are not beneficiaries and 4.44 % refused to comment

Performance of local MLAs
Satisfied :40.24%
Average :22.34%
Not satisfied :32.40%
Cannot say :5%

As for the performance of the TRS government, 38.02% said that it was as per their expectations, while 48.12 % said that life of the poor and farmers did improve after bifurcation.
TRS government’s performance
Satisfied: 38.02%
Dissatisfied : 38.50%
Average: 20.09%
Cannot say: 3.37%
Standard of living improved:48.12%
No change: 43 73%
Cannot say: 8.14%

Approval for government schemes
Aasara pensions: 35.41%
Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak: 21.59%
2BHK houses:11.79%
Supportive prices for farmers : 2.94%
Mission Kakatiya: 7.94%
Farm loan waiver: 4.23%
Land Distribution to Dalits: 2.84%
Ration card: 2.44%
Mission Bhagiratha: 2.83 %
Fee reimbursement: 3.96%

Almost all castes prefer the TRS

  • 34.93% Reddys prefer the TRS, 27.67% prefer the Congress, 24% said they will vote for the TD, 5.93% for BJP, 5.05% for others and 2.42% were undecided.
  • TRS was also the choice of Gowda, Mudiraj, Munnur Kapu, Mala, Madiga, Muslim, Yadava, Padmasali, Rajaka, Lambada, Vysya and other communities; the preference range anywhere between 42% and 49%. It was between 22% and 27% for the Congress and between 13% and 24% for the TD.
  • The survey said among Kammas, 42.52% preferred the TD, 23.46% the TRS, 17.33% the Congress and 10% preferred other parties.
