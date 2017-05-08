Nation, Current Affairs

Neet shocker: Shirt sleeves cut

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 8, 2017, 6:10 am IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 6:11 am IST
Over 85,000 students from the state board appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (Neet) 2017 on Sunday.
With the students stating that they were not given prior notice with regard to the dress code, some felt it was highly unfair to cut the students’ sleeves.
Chennai: The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) went all out to ensure that guidelines for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Neet), held on Sunday, were followed.

A number of students who had reached the centres in full sleeve shirts and kurtis had to wait until their sleeves were cut short before they were allowed to enter the examination centre.

With the students stating that they were not given prior notice with regard to the dress code, some felt it was highly unfair to cut the students’ sleeves. “I arrived at the centre at DAV Boys’ Senior Secondary School, Mogappair, and was told that I would not be allowed to enter the examination hall in the three-quartered sleeve kurti that I was wearing,” said Janani, from Tambaram.

“There were many others like me who were dressed in full sleeve shirts and kurtis and were greeted the same way. The invigilation officers cut our sleeves before allowing us to enter, which was very embarrassing,” she added.

Stating that the dress code was not added in the list of instructions and guidelines sent to students, Arun Kumar of Kattupakam, said, “I was initially shocked, but felt the need to focus that attention to doing my exam well.”

Nearly 85,000 Tamil Nadu students take  entrance exam

After three months of uncertainty, over 85,000 students from the state board appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (Neet) 2017 on Sunday. 

Around 96 per cent of the 88,000 students who had registered for the common medical entrance exam from Tamil Nadu (including the CBSE students), appeared, according to officials.

