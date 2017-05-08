 BREAKING !  :  RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI) SC allows CBI plea opposing dropping of charges against Lalu Yadav in fodder scam
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir issue 'settled beyond any debate': Union minister snubs Mehbooba

PTI
Published May 8, 2017, 9:39 am IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 9:39 am IST
Mufti on Saturday said only Modi could resolve the Kashmir problem and appealed to him to 'take us out of the sticky spot'.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (Photo: File)

Jammu: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday termed the Kashmir issue as "settled beyond any debate", a day after J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could resolve it.

Mufti on Saturday said only Modi could resolve the Kashmir problem and appealed to him to "take us out of the sticky spot" over the "70-year-old issue".

"Kashmir issue is settled beyond any debate," Singh said while addressing a public function in Reasi district.

He said "those seeking to rake it up as an issue, are doing so either out of a vested political interest because they have been thrown out of power or because they belong to so-called separatist camp and have a vested interest in keeping the Kashmir pot boiling to sustain their relevance".

"Now it is a war of perceptions and we are ready to fight it out conclusively," Singh said.

"Kashmir is a closed chapter for 125 crore people of India and we shall not allow a handful of self-seeking activists or self-styled intellectuals to open this chapter, thus holding to ransom the future of the youth of Kashmir," he said.

Mehbooba, whose party is running the J&K government in coalition with the BJP, had said "He (PM) has a strong mandate. Whatever decision he takes, the country will support him".

"You know the situation in Kashmir. J&K is unlike rest of states of the country. It is 70-year-long issue not a two or three-year-old problem," she said.

Singh reiterated that the youth of Kashmir wished to be a part of the development journey led by the prime minister and expressed confidence that the situation in the valley will be back to normal very soon.

He called for liberal support to non-profit educational institutions like Ekal Vidyalaya which are aimed at imparting education to the poorest of the poor in the most remote and inaccessible hilly areas.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, jitendra singh, narendra modi, kashmir issue
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Related Stories

A student throws a stone at security personnel at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti to PM: Let’s take Atal’s path to peace

The coming summer months in the Valley, MHA officials said, were extremely critical from the security point of view.
25 Apr 2017 3:26 AM
Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti is right, Narendra Modi should step in

There is deep sullenness across the Valley and unnerving violence has become routine.
08 May 2017 12:25 AM

World Gallery

French voters went to the polls on Sunday to pick a new president, choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed election for the country and Europe. Polling day follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal, repeated surprises and a last-minute hacking attack on Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office. (Photo: AFP)

French presidential elections: Voters choose between Le Pen, Macron
French presidential contenders are perhaps their starkest divide in foreign policy positions as Emmanuel Macron urging close cooperation with international institutions and Marine Le Pen championing France-first nationalism.

France to decide Macron, Le Pen's fate in final phase vote
Cholera is spread via food or water contaminated with the faeces or vomit of someone carrying the disease, a particular risk in overcrowded areas such as refugee camps. The World Health Organization says a cholera outbreak in Somalia has grown to more than 25,000 cases this year alone and is expected to double by the end of June. (Photo: AFP)

Conflict-ridden South Sudan battles cholera
A suicide bombing near the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday killed 8 people and wounded at least 25..

Suicide blast hits NATO convoy in Kabul, civilian vehicles damaged
Protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to force their way closer to US Embassy to mark May Day celebrations in Manila, Philippines. As in the past years, workers mark Labor Day with calls for higher wages and an end to the so-called

In pics: Distress labourers around the world mark May Day with protest
Protesters lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police on Friday during a general strike in Brazil.

Buses torched, roads blocked: Brazil hit by first general strike in 2 decades
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beware! Your WhatsApp chats aren’t safe

(Representational image)
 

An emotional Vin Diesel honours Paul Walker while accepting MTV Generation Award

Vin Diesel and The Late Paul Walker. (Pics: AFP)
 

3rd spinner or extra batsman? India’s Champions Trophy squad to be announced today

With experienced campaigners – MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in the ranks, Virat Kohli-led India will look to defend the Champions Trophy title. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Woman swallows $7000 cash to teach cheating husband a lesson

$5700 of the cash was recovered (Photo: YouTube)
 

Chinese man with legs weighing the same as giant panda fights for survival

The disease has also left him unable to urinate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Truly overwhelmed: Prabhas thanks fans, Rajamouli as Baahubali 2 earns Rs 1000 crore

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Seventy ambulances to be launched this week

Ambulances parked in the yard. (Photo: DC)

Widespread rains lash Tamil Nadu

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind are likely to occur at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu for the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre said in its forecast on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Two Olive Ridley turtles return to sea post rehabilitation

Volunteers release turtles Purnavi and Besant into the sea off Neelankarai beach on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: No food stalls at key railway stations

Food stalls closed in Park railway station. (Photo: DC)

Tamil Nadu: Kovai to get 1st real-time air monitors

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), which is the nodal agency, plans to set up the continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) in the Coimbatore SIDCO branch office, Kurichi, at a cost of Rs 2 crore. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham