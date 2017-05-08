Kapil Mishra sacked from AAP's primary membership

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Monday suspended its MLA Kapil Mishra from the primary membership of the party.

Mishra, whose stunning allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threw the AAP into turmoil earlier in the day said he will approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and lodge an FIR on Tuesday.

He further alleged that Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain helped a relative of Kejriwal settle a Rs. 50 crore land deal for a farmhouse in Delhi's Chhattarpur area.

"Satyendar Jain told me in a private conversation that he would settled a Rs. 50 crore land deal for a 7-acre farmhouse in Chhattarpur in favour of Kejriwal's brother-in-law's Bansal family. Being a PWD minister, he also fudged bills up to Rs. 10 crore in the department to benefit Kejriwal's relative," he alleged.

The AAP lawmaker stood by his decision not to quit the party and dismissed the charges that he was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agent bent on disrupting the party.

Mishra, who was sacked as minister on Saturday, reiterated his demand for a lie detector test on his allegations that he was an eyewitness to the Rs. two crore exchanging hands between Kejriwal and Jain. He said that a lie detector test be conducted on all three.

Earlier in the day, Mishra handed over documents to back his allegations that Kejriwal had delayed the probe into the Rs. 400 crore tanker scam.

Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief M. K. Meena said that the bureau would record Mishra's statement and after that the law will take its own course.

Meena also said that the sacked minister had yet to file a complaint on the alleged dubious transaction of Rs. two crore between Kejriwal and Jain.