 LIVE !  :  David Warner and Rohit Sharma are looking to register the wins in their last few league-stage games in IPL 2017. (Photo: BCCI) Live, SRH vs MI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, Kieron Pollard departs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Justice Karnan 'sentences' CJI, 7 other SC judges to 5 years in jail

PTI
Published May 8, 2017, 8:50 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
They have 'jointly committed the offences punishable under the SC/ST Atrocities Act of 1989 and amended Act of 2015,' he said.
Calcutta High Court Judge C.S. Karnan. (Photo: PTI)
 Calcutta High Court Judge C.S. Karnan. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan, who is facing contempt charges, on Monday "sentenced" Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and seven other judges of the Supreme Court to five years rigorous imprisonment.

In an escalation of his confrontation with the Supreme Court, Justice Karnan said the eight judges have "jointly committed the offences punishable under the SC/ST Atrocities Act of 1989 and amended Act of 2015."

He named members of the apex court's seven-judge bench, comprising the Chief Justice of India, Justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Kurian Joseph.

The bench had initiated suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan and restrained him from performing judicial and administrative work.

Justice Karnan also added another Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi in the list against whom the order was passed for having restrained his judicial and administrative work along with CJI Khehar.

Justice Karnan had on May 4 declined to undergo a mental health checkup as ordered by the Supreme Court, telling a team of doctors he is "absolutely normal" and has a "stable mind".

Stating that the eight judges of the apex court have committed caste discrimination, Justice Karnan said they "shall be punished under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act, 1989."

He said that the eight judges "have operated judicial and adminstrative power and harassed a dalit judge besides insulting me at a public institution. The same has been proved beyond all the reasonable doubt from their orders.

"Hence, an adjudication is not required in the instant case," Justice Karnan said in his order from his makeshift court at his home in Rosedale towers, New Town here. In his order, Justice Karnan imposed sentences of five years each and a fine of Rs one lakh on three counts, under sub-sections (1)(m), (1)(r) and (1)(u) of Section 3 of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Justice Karnan directed that all the three sentences would run concurrently and said that if the fines were not paid, they would "undergo further six months of imprisonment."

He directed that the fine amount be "paid within a period of one week to the National Commission, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Constitutional body, Khan Market, New Delhi from date of receipt of the order."

Justice Karnan also said that an order passed by him on April 13 directing the member Judges of the seven-judge bench to pay a fine of Rs 14 crore was in force and directed "the Registrar General attached to the Supreme Court to recover the said amount from the salary of each."

He also directed Justice Banumathi to pay a compensation of Rs two crore.

The apex court has taken suo motu cognisance of various letters written by Justice Karnan against judges of the Madras high court and the Supreme Court and restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial power from February 8.

Justice Karnan appeared before the Supreme Court on March 31 in connection with the contempt proceeding, becoming the first high court judge to do so in the history of Indian judiciary.

Tags: justice cs karnan, cji, jail sentence, supreme court judges
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan. (Photo: PTI)

Justice Karnan issues non-bailable warrant against CJI, 6 SC judges

He passed a 'suo motu judicial order in the interest of the nation to protect the general public from corruption and unrest'.
02 May 2017 8:53 PM
Calcutta High Court Judge C.S. Karnan. (Photo: PTI)

Justice Karnan refuses to undergo medical test, says he has 'stable mind'

The Supreme Court had on May 1 ordered medical examination of Justice Karnan by a board of doctors.
04 May 2017 2:27 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped as he practised for a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a wing of the Central Armed Police Forces, that is set to take place on Tuesday. Dino Morea, Bunty Walia among others were also snapped in Bandra on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor preps for football match against cops along with other celebs
The Dadasaheb Film Foundation Awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday and Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta and Prem Chopra were among the winners at the event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dadasheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards: Bollywood stars get felicitated
Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan out for a film on Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan take kids out for movie
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana entertained audiences with their singing at a special concert held to promote their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti-Ayushmann enthrall audiences with their singing skills at concert
'Bhoomi,' Sanjay Dutt's grand comeback vehicle being helmed by Omung Kumar, has finally wrapped up.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, Aditi and others celebrate the wrap of Bhoomi
Bollywood stars stepped for various personal and professional commitments and were snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sonam, Sushant-Kriti, Malaika, other stars give paparazzi a busy day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors remove 800-gm tumour from Afghan toddler's chest

During the six-hours-long surgery, the doctors removed the entire tumour which was stuck to the back bone and interior ribs and lungs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Pornstar mauled by shark while shooting underwater

Molly Cavalli got into the water to shoot for a film ‘Shark Cage’ for adult entertainment company Camsoda. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Bengaluru Police sends witty road safety messages through Game of Thrones references

The tweets use popular dialogues by different Game of Thrones characters to send apt messages about road safety. (Photo: Twitter/BengaluruCityPolice)
 

Here's what happens to people when they stop having sex

Low mood and falling libido are only the beginning (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal fines solo Everest climber without permit USD 22,000

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KRK calls Virat Kohli ‘monkey’, takes a dig at MS Dhoni on Twitter

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's poor form has attracted some criticism from Kamaal R Khan. (Photo: PTI/ KRK Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Have substantially implemented policy to provide relief to farmers: TN to SC

(Representational image)

Can a rape victim's kin be asked for consent for abortion: SC

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Coordinating with Pak for safe return of Indian woman: MEA

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay. (File photo)

DGP Senkumar, reinstated last week on SC order, meets CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Senior IPS Officer TP Senkumar. (Photo: DC)

We're together: Eshwarappa seeks truce after public spat with BSY

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Monday said he and state unit president BS Yeddyurappa are together and there is no confusion about it. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham