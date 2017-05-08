Fire in Chennai apartment kills 4, including 2 children; 5 injured

The apartment in Vadapalani where fire broke out. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: 4 people, including two children were killed when a fire broke out on the ground floor of an apartment in Vadapalani area of Chennai on Monday. The deaths occurred due to suffocation.

5 others were injured in the incident.

According to reports, the cause of the fire was a short circuit.

14 vehicles which were parked on the ground floor were gutted by the fire.

Fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and are fighting to put out the blaze, reports stated.

More details are awaited.