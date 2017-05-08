Nation, Current Affairs

Fire in Chennai apartment kills 4, including 2 children; 5 injured

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 8, 2017, 8:38 am IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 8:38 am IST
14 vehicles parked on the ground floor were gutted by the fire. The cause of the blaze is reported to be a short circuit.
The apartment in Vadapalani where fire broke out. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Chennai: 4 people, including two children were killed when a fire broke out on the ground floor of an apartment in Vadapalani area of Chennai on Monday. The deaths occurred due to suffocation.

5 others were injured in the incident.

According to reports, the cause of the fire was a short circuit.

14 vehicles which were parked on the ground floor were gutted by the fire.

Fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and are fighting to put out the blaze, reports stated.

More details are awaited.

Tags: vadapalani, chennai, vadapalani fire
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

