DMK will desilt water bodies in TN, ruling AIADMK not bothered: Stalin

Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin on Sunday said his party would desilt water bodies in Tamil Nadu as the ruling AIADMK (Amma) regime was "interested in sticking to power" and not addressing people's problems like drinking water scarcity.

Launching the desilting work at a temple tank in Saidapet constituency represented by party leader and former city mayor Ma Subramanian, he accused the state government of being "apathetic" to the drinking water problems in the state.

"All the 89 party legislators will take steps to desilt water bodies like lakes and temple tanks so that water could be stored during rains," Stalin said, adding in other regions where DMK has no MLAs, party functionaries would take up the work with the support of locals.

The DMK leader said the ruling regime was only interested in "continuing in the seat of power..they are not bothered about people's problems."

The ruling regime is only trying to broker peace between the rival AIADMK factions and continue in office, he said.

On March 13, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had inaugurated the 'Kudimaramathu' scheme to desilt waterbodies with public, farmers and self help groups' participation. Covering 30 districts, the scheme envisages 1,519 desilting projects at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Stalin, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, also blamed the state government for "not convening the assembly" following the budget presentation to debate the

Demands for Grants to various departments and take further action.

Claiming that it was not done due to the RK Nagar bypoll, he said though many days have gone by after the by-election was cancelled, the government has "not thought of convening the assembly."

"Rather than deliberating on the work to be done for the people by convening the cabinet, this government has bowed before the Centre," he alleged.