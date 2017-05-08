Delhi: Girl rescued from home full of garbage

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police rescued a 17-year-old girl from a stinking, garbage-filled flat in East Delhi’s Mandawali where she had been allegedly held captive by her mother for over three months by her mother, on Sunday morning.

The girl, Pankhuri Ghosh alias Pihu was found living in a locked flat was strewn with garbage. She was surviving on two meals a day and sleeping on a sofa surrounded by four feet deep garbage in two-room flat situated on second floor. After police rescued her and admitted her to a hospital, she claimed that she had voluntarily confined herself in the house.

The neighbours have on the other hand alleged that she was forcefully confined by her mother, who is also reportedly depressed post her divorce from her husband in 2011.

The couple has two daughters. Elder daughter, who is 22-year-old live with the mother in another rented flat in Pandav Nagar, a few metres from where the 17-year-old girl was found.

On Sunday, the neighbours called the police when they heard wailing from the house. A PCR reached the flat but found it locked. The girl’s mother, Krishna Ghosh, was called to open the door. The moment door was opened entire floor stench spread all over the floor.

The entire room was flooded with processed food packets, several hundred chips and sweet packets, several polyethylene packets of various shapes and colours, a dilapidated clock, a broken ceiling fan and a non-functional fridge.