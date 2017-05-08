Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi ACB chief MK Meena, targeted by AAP, to probe Kejriwal 'bribery' case

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 8, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
Meanwhile, sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra demanded a lie-detector test for Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and himself.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant General (LG) Anil Baijal on Monday referred ousted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Kapil Mishra's complaint of bribery against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB is headed by MK Meena, an officer who in the past has been repeatedly labelled 'corrupt' by AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

Escalating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) political drama, MLA Kapil Mishra on Monday demanded a lie-detector test for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, state Health minister Satyendra Jain and himself, in order to vindicate his claims.

"I am going to ACB office to give detailed evidence on the tanker scandal. I want Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and I to undergo a lie-detector test," Mishra told the media here.

Asserting that nobody would accept allegations against the Delhi Chief Minister, Mishra said that he has sought more time from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prove the charges.

Earlier on Sunday night, the AAP MLA said that he would give the names of two party leaders to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the Tanker Scam.

"I am going to the ACB office on 11 a.m. tomorrow morning. I am going to give two person's names to them in connection with the Tanker Scam - Ashish Talwar and Vibhav Patel," Mishra said.

Triggering a row, Mishra yesterday made a shocking revelation, alleging that he "saw" Jain giving Rs. 2 crore to Kejriwal.

"Day before yesterday, I saw Satyendra Jain giving Rs. 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal and I wasn't able to sleep the entire night," he said in a press briefing.

Mishra also claimed that he urged the Chief Minister to disclose as to from where he got the money.

"There are several allegations on money laundering and black money against Satyendra Jain which are known to all. It is known to all that before holding the post of Delhi Cabinet Minister and after taking the oath, he gave a prominent position to his daughter and other relatives," he said.

Pledging to remove corrupt people from the party, he said that he will go to all the higher authority and make the revelation about these things.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia flatly rejected the charges dubbing it 'absurd and baseless'.

"There is nothing much that I can say about the baseless allegations that he has charged against us today. These things are not even worth answering, nobody is going to believe in it," said Sisodia in a press briefing.

Earlier on Saturday, shortly after being removed from the post of state Water Minister, Mishra said he may have been axed for saying he would submit the names of those people involved in the tanker scam to the ACB.

"It has nothing to do with the MCD polls, and till now, I have not received any official confirmation so far. But I met Arvind Kejriwal this morning, and I said that it has been a year since the report on the tanker scam was tabled and no action has been taken," Mishra told ANI.

"I had told him that I will submit the names of the responsible persons to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB)," Mishra added.

However, sources close to Kejriwal claim that Mishra did not meet the Chief Minister and neither had he submitted any papers related to the tanker scam.

Tags: anil baijal, aap, arvind kejriwal, mk meena, kapil mishra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

