AP: TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar booked for assaulting policeman

PTI
Published May 8, 2017, 1:22 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 1:22 pm IST
He went to Singavaram junction where police were diverting heavy vehicular traffic because of a village fair and questioned the move.
Amaravati: TDP MLA and government whip Chintamaneni Prabhakar has allegedly assaulted a police personnel on duty at Denduluru in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday night and a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the MLA, based on a complaint filed by assistant sub-inspector J Papa Rao over the incident, according to Denduluru sub-inspector of police Kishore Babu.

Prabhakar, who represents Denduluru constituency and had last month submitted his resignation from the post sulking over denial of a cabinet berth. However, his resignation has not been accepted by the Assembly Speaker.

Late Sunday night, he went to Singavaram junction where police were diverting heavy vehicular traffic because of a village fair and allegedly questioned the move.

The MLA abused the ASI and other constables on duty and even assaulted one of them.

The ASI filed a written complaint in the Denduluru police station and accordingly a criminal case was registered against the legislator.

No arrest has been made yet, police said.

The lawmaker had landed in controversy a couple of years ago for allegedly manhandling a woman tehsildar who tried to prevent illegal mining of sand.

The MLA went scot free in the case as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu found fault with the official despite strong protests by government officials.

