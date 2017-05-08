Nation, Current Affairs

200 terrorists active in Kashmir; 95 joined militant ranks last year: Police

PTI
Published May 8, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 6:07 pm IST
There are over 200 militants active in Kashmir. While 110 militants are locals, rest of them are foreigners.
Suspected militants brandish their guns and shout slogans at the funeral of a slain colleague, killed in a shootout with the police, at Qoimoh in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: As many as 95 Kashmiri youth have joined militancy during the past one year, raising to 200 the total strength of the militants active in the valley, a senior police official said in Srinagar on Monday.

"There are over 200 militants active in Kashmir. 95 youth have joined the militant ranks in the past year," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) SJM Gillani told reporters in Srinagar.

He said while 110 militants are locals, rest of them are foreigners.

On the social media ban imposed by the government, Gillani said impact of the ban will be assessed at the end of the one-month period.

"After the one-month period (is over), the ban on social media will be reviewed," he said.

The state government imposed a ban on 22 websites and social media applications last month as it believed that these platforms were being misused by inimical elements to stoke trouble in Kashmir.

Tags: kashmir unrest, militancy, kashmiri youth
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

