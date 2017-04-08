Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana to strike deal with banks on clearing debts after 2019

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2017, 12:22 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 12:42 am IST
Any government that assumes office after the 2019 elections would face the heat of repayment in its very first year.
Telangana government logo
 Telangana government logo

Hyderabad: The state government is reworking agreements with banks and financial institutions on repayment of debt and interest after two years, when its term ends in 2019.

The government has been tying up with consortiums of various banks and financial institutions to secure loans for Mission Bhagiratha, 2BHK housing scheme, urban infrastructure projects etc., over the past two years.

Earlier, the government entered into agreements with banks to repay the principal and interest on loans in instalments every quarter from the very first year of disbursal of the loan.

However, the government is now looking to rework these agreements, urging the banks to impose a moratorium of two years since the day of disbursal of loans for repayment. This clause was included for the loans secured for Mission Bhagiratha recently. The same is being sought for other loans.

This would mean that the government would start repayment in 2019, when its term will come to an end.

Any government that assumes office after the 2019 elections would face the heat of repayment in its very first year.

Last year, the government had to spend over Rs 6,000 crore to service loans. This year, the figure has increased to Rs 10,000 crore.

“Since Assembly elections are just two years away, the government wants to minimise the debt burden by postponing repayment by two years. This is to ensure that there are no major financial constraints to implement welfare and populist schemes in the last two years of its term,” said sources in the finance department.

Tags: mission bhagiratha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AB de Villiers takes some credit for a calmer Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers claims to have assisted his IPL teammate in learning to stay calm under pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani cricketer jailed in wife beating case in UK

The judge had let Bashir off jail time last month in order to not ruin his career. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Afghanistan to make Lord's debut in a match against MCC

The 50-over match against MCC at Lord's will take place on July 11. (Photo: AFP)
 

Akshay and Sonam express shock for their National Awards on Padman sets

The picture shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram.
 

This is how viagra makes men get an erection

The tablets work for many even at 12 hours as it feels like a normal erection they would get on any other day. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Virat Kohli on fire’ wins MCC photo award

The photo was clicked during a T20 match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January last year. (Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi condemns terror attack in Stockholm, says India stands with Sweden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Sack Tejaswi, Tej Pratap Yadav from Bihar Cabinet: BJP to Nitish

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addresses a press conference along with deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav at the Secretariat, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

EVMs used during demo for Madhya Pradesh by-poll not tampered: EC

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)

Favour booth-wise counting of votes in elections: Centre to SC

In its affidavit, the government said the team of ministers held its final meeting on September 7 last year and decided the issue. (Photo: File)

Tarun Vijay's statements reveal philosophy of BJP leaders: Congress

BJP leader Tarun Vijay. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham