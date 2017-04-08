Nation, Current Affairs

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Naqvi's statement on cow vigilantes in Alwar

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 8, 2017, 12:36 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 2:21 am IST
On Friday, he clarified that he was referring to Gujarat, Madhya Prad-esh and UP where no such incident had taken place.
New Delhi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s statement denying the lynching of a man transporting cows in Rajasthan by vigilantes led the Congress to create a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Friday,  demanding apology from him for misleading the House.

In response to Congress member Madhusudan Mistry’s Zero Hour mention on Thursday on cow vigilantes in Alwar stopping a truck carrying cows from a cattle fair and thrashing its occupants leading to the death of a Muslim, Naqvi had stated that no such incident had taken place.

On Friday, he clarified that he was referring to Gujarat, Madhya Prad-esh and UP where no such incident had taken place. “We do not justify hooliganism,” he said, adding that the incident in Alwar did take place and an FIR has been registered against six persons.

