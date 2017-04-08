RK Nagar bypoll: Rs 89 cr channelled for voters, reveal IT raids in TN

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in an argument with the police personnel during a raid at his residance by the Income Tax department in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The Income Tax searches held at the premises of an associate of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution to voters" in RK Nagar assembly constituency which goes to bypoll on April 12.

According to sources, documents seized during searches at the premises of an accountant of the Minister showed details of Rs 89 crore and the money being channelled to RK Nagar through party functionaries.

The amount was channelled through many party functionaries for distribution to voters, the sources said.

"We even found the names of some partymen who are also ministers," an official said, adding, copies of voters list with entries like which voter should be paid what was recovered during searches at the MLA hostel premises.

Meanwhile, searches that began yesterday has ended in most of the total 50 locations. Tasks like recording of statements however continues, they said.

Rs 4.5 crores cash and Rs 85 crore worth gold were seized from Vijayabaskar’s residence, said ANI reports.

Hours after his Chennai residence was raided, Vijayabaskar said in his defence that the raid was politically motivated.

"I am innocent. I was fully co-operating with IT officials. I showed all my documents and they were unable to find anything. They were threatening me. My child wanted to go to the school but they were not allowed. This is politically motivated. The IT department is harassing me," Vijayabaskar told the media.

After the raids, Vijayabaskar's supporters protested on the roads. The police used water cannons to control the crowd.

The IT conducted raids at Baskar's Greenways road residence and also at other locations including Pudukkottai and Trichy.