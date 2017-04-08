 LIVE !  :  Wriddhiman Saha departs after a few big shots. (Photo: AFP) Live| KXIP vs RPS: Imran Tahir strikes, Wriddhiman Saha gone
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Poll manifestos mere pieces of paper, parties must be held accountable: CJI

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2017, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 5:44 pm IST
He said manifestos remain pieces of paper due to short term memory of citizens but political parties must be held accountable.
President Pranab Mukherjee with Chief Justice of India JS Khehar during the inauguration of All India Seminar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee with Chief Justice of India JS Khehar during the inauguration of All India Seminar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Electoral promises routinely remain unfulfilled and manifestos turn out to be mere pieces of paper, for which political parties must be held accountable, Chief Justice of India J S Khehar said on Saturday.

"Now a days manifestos have become a mere piece of paper, for this political parties have to be made accountable," the CJI said at a seminar titled 'Economic Reforms with Reference to Electoral issues'.

The CJI, speaking in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, said political parties give "brazen" excuses like lack of consensus amongst their members to justify non- fulfilment of their poll promises.

He said manifestos remain pieces of paper due to short term memory of citizens but political parties must be held accountable.

On the manifestos released by political parties during the 2014 general elections, the CJI said none of them indicated any link between electoral reforms and Constitutional goal of ensuring economic-social justice to the marginalised section.

He said pursuant to Supreme Court's directions to the Election Commission of India to formulate guidelines against freebies, the poll panel has been taking action against parties for violation of the model code of conduct.

Justice Dipak Misra, the next senior-most judge, also stressed upon the need for electoral reforms saying that "purchasing power has no room in elections" and a candidate must bear in mind that "contesting elections is not an investment".

He said that holding of elections has to be "bereft of or sans criminalisation" and people should vote for candidates based on their high moral and ethical values and "not on their competitive demerits".

"Candidates and voters must remember that out of debt is out of danger," Justice Misra said, adding the day a voter goes to vote without being tempted "would be a glorious day for democracy".

Tags: j s khehar, manifestos, elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday

In pics: Terror attack in Sweden; 4 killed, 2 arrested
Kites fly in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France on Thursday.

In pics: France celebrates 31st International Kite Festival
Boulders and debris surround homes damaged when rivers surrounding Mocoa overflowed and sent a wall of water and debris surging through the Mocoa, Colombia

In pics: Aftermath of Colombia mudslides; boulders and debris everywhere
More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

In pics: At least 100 killed, 400 injured in Syrian toxic gas attack
A blast occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad station, in the centre of St Petersburg, just as the train was reportedly pulling out of the station. Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St Petersburg governor said that 10 people had been killed and 50 injured in the blast. (Photo: AP)

Russia: Blast at St. Petersburg metro station kills 10, several injured
The Insurance Council of Australia has estimated the damage bill could reach Aus$1 billion (US$770 million).

In pics: Flood-ravaged Australia under goes big clean-up
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Silk pyjamas, artworks, dinner set, leather bag set – Gifts from Bangladesh to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Concept video | iPhone 8 in retro look

The premium iPhone 8 models will feature OLED screen (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Younis Khan to retire after Pakistan-West Indies Test cricket series

Younis Khan has so far scored 34 Test centuries in 115 matches – the most by any Pakistani batsman – and is set to become the first Pakistani and 13th batsman in the world to score 10,000 or more runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Google looses to Samsung in VR porn preference

HTC’s Vive and Oculus Rift put together gave only 25 percent of all page views and PlayStation VR accounted for just 9 per cent. The worst, Says BadoinkVR, was Google’s Daydream at just 3 per cent.
 

Huawei is facing a ban in UK for their smartphones

The case is set for another hearing later, citing which Huawei could be banned from selling the phones in the UK.
 

Your YouTube video will need 10,000 views to start making money

YouTube will now start blocking ads to videos that receive a low interest — less than 10,000 views.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cancellation of AAP's office allotment plot to finish party: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says he is 'committed' to farm loan waiver

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

India, Bangladesh to step up anti-terror cooperation

PM Narendra Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.(Photo: PTI)

Jishnu death case: Kerala govt justifies police action against mother in ad

Police removes Mahija, mother of Jishnu Pranoy, who tried to stage an indefinite fast in front of the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: Peethambaran Payyeri/File)

Odisha: Abusive remarks against Hindu deities on FB lead to violence in Bhadrak

(Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham