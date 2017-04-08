Nation, Current Affairs

Only BJP, RSS members Indians?: Cong slams Tarun Vijay for racist remark

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
'If we (Indians) were racist, why would we have the entire south?... We have blacks, black people all around us,' he had said.
BJP MP Tarun Vijay. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP MP Tarun Vijay. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a swipe at BJP leader Tarun Vijay for his remarks against south Indians, asking whether BJP-RSS members were the only Indians in the country.

"When Tarun Vijay said 'we live with blacks', I ask him who is 'we'? Was he referring to BJP/RSS members as the only Indians?" he asked on Twitter.

Chidambaram hails from Tamil Nadu and has been a former Finance and Home Minister.

Vijay had on Friday kicked up a racism row after he appeared to suggest that Indians cannot be called racist as people live with those from south India who are "black".

Vijay's controversial comments during a panel discussion on an international news channel had sparked an outrage with the Congress saying it was shocking while the DMK said it was funny.

Seeking to defend India against the charge of racism following attacks on African students, he had said, "If we (Indians) were racist, why would we have the entire south? Which is you know... completely Tamil, you know Kerala, you know Karnataka and Andhra. Why do we live with them? We have blacks, black people all around us".

Facing an all-round backlash, especially on social media, the former editor of Panchjanya, a RSS-affiliated weekly, had later tendered an apology on Twitter.

BJP spokesperson Shaina N C had said that Vijay could have phrased his comments differently.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had said the comments showed the saffron party's tendency to discriminate among people of the country.

Vijay had claimed that people with African ancestors have been living amicably in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

He had also said Indians worship black gods and referred to Lord Krishna.

Faced with criticism, he had said his words were perhaps not enough to convey what he wanted to say.

"Feel bad, really feel sorry, my apologies to those who feel I said different than what I meant.

"I feel the entire statement was this; we have fought racism and we have people with different colour and culture, and still never had any racism."

He had later claimed that he never called south India as "black".

"I never, never, even in a slip, termed south India as black. I can die but how can I ridicule my own culture, my own people and my own nation? Think before you misinterpret my badly framed sentence," he tweeted in response to accusations of racism.

DMK MP T K S Elangovan said Vijay's comments were funny as not all people in the south India are dark-skinned and cited the example of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

His party's spokesperson had said that his comments offered a glimpse of a divide between north India and south India.

Tags: tarun vijay, racist, black, south indians
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

BJP leader Tarun Vijay. (Photo: File)

Comments funny, Jaya was fair: DMK on Tarun Vijay's 'we live with blacks' remark

BJP’s Tarun Vijay had said that Indians cannot be called racist as they live with people from south India who are ‘black’.
08 Apr 2017 10:36 AM
BJP MP Tarun Vijay. (Photo: Facebook)

We accept South Indians, so how can we be racist?: BJP leader Tarun Vijay

The BJP leader, speaking on a TV debate on racism in India, unwittingly added that 'we have black people all around us'.
07 Apr 2017 4:14 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google looses to Samsung in VR porn preference

HTC’s Vive and Oculus Rift put together gave only 25 percent of all page views and PlayStation VR accounted for just 9 per cent. The worst, Says BadoinkVR, was Google’s Daydream at just 3 per cent.
 

Huawei is facing a ban in UK for their smartphones

The case is set for another hearing later, citing which Huawei could be banned from selling the phones in the UK.
 

Your YouTube video will need 10,000 views to start making money

YouTube will now start blocking ads to videos that receive a low interest — less than 10,000 views.
 

Shah Rukh and AbRam get matching tattoos as they cheer for KKR in the stands

Shah Rukh and Abram during the IPL match. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Lungs full of smoke’, Kamal Haasan safe after fire breaks out at his house

Kamal Haasan didn't have any major release in 2016.
 

IPL 2017: Bereaved Rishabh Pant joins Delhi Daredevils ahead of RCB tie

Rishabh Pant's father, who had been ill for a long time, passed away in Roorkee on Tuesday and the young Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper-batsman rushed home to attend to his father's funeral. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gaikwad refuses to apologize to Air India official, says 'airline staff is mad'

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Indian shot dead in US; Sushma says have received report, probe underway

Family of Vikram Jaryal mourns his death in his hometown Hoshiarpur. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad reaches Mumbai; to meet Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad at Parliament during the budget session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

RK Nagar bypoll: Rs 89 cr channelled for voters, reveal IT raids in TN

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in an argument with the police personnel during a raid at his residance by the Income Tax department in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

IT sleuths, who raided TN minister's house, verbally abused by AIADMK leaders

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Baskar with Income Tax department officials during a raid by them at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham