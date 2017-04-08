One nation thrives on destruction, betrayal: PM in veiled attack on Pak

New Delhi: Asserting that a 'thought process' in South Asia was inspiring and nurturing terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a veiled swipe on Pakistan stated that India has always wanted its neighbours to progress along with itself, but certain elements in the region are thriving on destroying instead of developing.

Speaking in the presence of his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister Modi expressed his desire to see other nations proceeding along India on the path of development.

"India's development alone is incomplete and we can't even imagine that we will go forth and succeed alone in this region. We want peace, prosperity and progress for our neighbours as well. 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is not only limited to India but our neighbours’ development as well," he said at the 'Sommanona Ceremony' honouring the Indian Martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the liberation war of Bangladesh.

Further stating that India has always extended the hand of friendship to every nation, the Prime Minister opined that the ties of friendship between India and Bangladesh are testament to that fact.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, he then proceeded to state that there is a 'thought process' in South Asia, which is inspiring and nurturing terrorism, whose value system is based on violence instead of humanity.

"Their only objective is to spread terrorism, destroy instead of develop and betray instead of trust. This thought process remains a steady challenge to us."

Earlier in the day, Modi continued his diplomatic warfare on Islamabad without naming the nation outright.

While addressing a joint-presser with visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said that "India liberated Bangladesh from terrorism".

The statement was a clear reference to the 1971 war when India had intervened between East Pakistan and West Pakistan, ultimately leading to the formation of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, India and Bangladesh today signed 22 agreements and four agreements were exchanged in presence of both Prime Ministers in New Delhi after delegation level talks.

The areas in which the agreements have been inked include bilateral judicial sector, earth sciences, navigation, peaceful uses of outer space, passengers and cruise services on the coastal and protocol route and motor vehicle passenger traffic.

In a joint press statement, Prime Minister Modi announced the Line of Credit of 500 million dollars to Bangladesh for defence purchases, stating that the spread of radicalization and extremism poses grave threat to India, Bangladesh and entire region.

He expressed greatest admiration for Prime Minister Hasina's 'zero-tolerance' policy to deal with terrorism.