 LIVE !  :  Shane Warson will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore as AB de Villiers does not take field while Zaheer Khan will be in charge for Delhi Daredevils. (Photo: BCCI / AFP) LIVE! IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Shane Watson wins toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat
 
Nation, Current Affairs

One nation thrives on destruction, betrayal: PM in veiled attack on Pak

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2017, 6:46 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
A 'thought process' in South Asia is nurturing terrorism and its value system is based on violence instead of humanity, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Asserting that a 'thought process' in South Asia was inspiring and nurturing terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a veiled swipe on Pakistan stated that India has always wanted its neighbours to progress along with itself, but certain elements in the region are thriving on destroying instead of developing.

Speaking in the presence of his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister Modi expressed his desire to see other nations proceeding along India on the path of development.

"India's development alone is incomplete and we can't even imagine that we will go forth and succeed alone in this region. We want peace, prosperity and progress for our neighbours as well. 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is not only limited to India but our neighbours’ development as well," he said at the 'Sommanona Ceremony' honouring the Indian Martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the liberation war of Bangladesh.

Further stating that India has always extended the hand of friendship to every nation, the Prime Minister opined that the ties of friendship between India and Bangladesh are testament to that fact.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, he then proceeded to state that there is a 'thought process' in South Asia, which is inspiring and nurturing terrorism, whose value system is based on violence instead of humanity.

"Their only objective is to spread terrorism, destroy instead of develop and betray instead of trust. This thought process remains a steady challenge to us."

Earlier in the day, Modi continued his diplomatic warfare on Islamabad without naming the nation outright.

While addressing a joint-presser with visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said that "India liberated Bangladesh from terrorism".

The statement was a clear reference to the 1971 war when India had intervened between East Pakistan and West Pakistan, ultimately leading to the formation of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, India and Bangladesh today signed 22 agreements and four agreements were exchanged in presence of both Prime Ministers in New Delhi after delegation level talks.

The areas in which the agreements have been inked include bilateral judicial sector, earth sciences, navigation, peaceful uses of outer space, passengers and cruise services on the coastal and protocol route and motor vehicle passenger traffic.

In a joint press statement, Prime Minister Modi announced the Line of Credit of 500 million dollars to Bangladesh for defence purchases, stating that the spread of radicalization and extremism poses grave threat to India, Bangladesh and entire region.

He expressed greatest admiration for Prime Minister Hasina's 'zero-tolerance' policy to deal with terrorism.

Tags: narendra modi, pakistan, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE! IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Shane Watson wins toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat

Shane Warson will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore as AB de Villiers does not take field while Zaheer Khan will be in charge for Delhi Daredevils. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)
 

Silk pyjamas, artworks, dinner set, leather bag set – Gifts from Bangladesh to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Concept video | iPhone 8 in retro look

The premium iPhone 8 models will feature OLED screen (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Younis Khan to retire after Pakistan-West Indies Test cricket series

Younis Khan has so far scored 34 Test centuries in 115 matches – the most by any Pakistani batsman – and is set to become the first Pakistani and 13th batsman in the world to score 10,000 or more runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Google looses to Samsung in VR porn preference

HTC’s Vive and Oculus Rift put together gave only 25 percent of all page views and PlayStation VR accounted for just 9 per cent. The worst, Says BadoinkVR, was Google’s Daydream at just 3 per cent.
 

Huawei is facing a ban in UK for their smartphones

The case is set for another hearing later, citing which Huawei could be banned from selling the phones in the UK.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

People to decide fate of my office, successor might be a woman: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (Photo: PTI)

Cancellation of AAP's office allotment plot to finish party: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says he is 'committed' to farm loan waiver

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Poll manifestos mere pieces of paper, parties must be held accountable: CJI

President Pranab Mukherjee with Chief Justice of India JS Khehar during the inauguration of All India Seminar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India, Bangladesh to step up anti-terror cooperation

PM Narendra Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham