Man attempts suicide during Chandrababu Naidu’s visit

Published Apr 8, 2017, 12:27 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 12:41 am IST
Warangal Urban collector Amrapali Kata and commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu received him.
Warangal: TD national president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday attended the wedding of former TD MLA Sithakka’s son. Mr Naidu’s helicopter landed at the Arts College Ground at 10.15 am where he was welcomed by TD men and district officials.

Warangal Urban collector Amrapali Kata and commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu received him. He reached Vishnu Priya Function Hall on Hunter Road at 10.30 am and blessed the newlyweds Surya and Kusumanjali.

Mr Naidu spent about 45 minutes at the marriage venue talking to party leaders in a separate room. All TS TD leaders were present in Warangal to meet the party national president.

Among those who met Mr Naidu were L. Ramana, A. Revanth Reddy, Mothukupalli Narasimhulu, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Chada Suresh Reddy, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, Garikapati Mohan Rao and others.

This was his second visit to the Warangal after bifurcation of the state. Mr Naidu had last visited Warangal in February 2015 for a party meeting.

However, this short visit by the AP Chief Minister did not go incident-free.  A former TD worker, Arsam Swamy of Enumamula, threatened suicide by dousing himself with kerosene minutes before Mr Naidu left the function hall.

Police and others stopped him and took him away from the venue. Party leaders said Swamy was with the party for some time and left many years ago. Swamy said he wanted to meet Mr Naidu as he had lost money in politics and needed financial assistance.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

