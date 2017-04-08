K Chandrasekhar Rao to go to Osmania University after 7 years

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will step into Osmania University campus for the varsity’s centenary celebrations after seven years and the first time after formation of Telangana State.

Apart from Mr Rao, President Pranab Mukherjee, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and other top dignitaries have confirmed their participation in the celebrations.

Mr Rao is likely to be awarded an honorary doctorate along with some more dignitaries.

The TRS chief had last visited the campus in 2010 to attend the funeral of Ishan Reddy, a student who immolated himself thanking God for fulfilling his bizarre wish that the then APCC president D. Srinivas be defeated in the bypolls.

On April 28, 2014, Mr Rao, who landed in the campus for refuelling of his helicopter as the Begumpet airport was closed due to arrival of AICC president Sonia Gandhi, earned the wrath of the students and had to be escorted by the police for promising to regularise services of contract employees. Mr Rao later said that only 80 per cent will be regularised.

The state government and Osmania University authorities finalised the venue for the grand centenary public function at A Grounds near Tarnaka on April 26.

“The 8 acre ground will accommodate about 15,000 people. The venue has been approved by the government, OU authorities and cleared by security agencies,” Vice-Chancellor Prof S. Ramachandram told DC.