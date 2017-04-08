Nation, Current Affairs

I-T raids on at Tamil Nadu health minister, actor Sarath Kumar, varsity VC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2017, 2:03 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 2:03 am IST
Income tax sources said more than Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash was seized during the raids.
Central Reserve Police Force personnel impeded the state health minister C. Vijayabaskar from addressing the media in Chennai on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 Central Reserve Police Force personnel impeded the state health minister C. Vijayabaskar from addressing the media in Chennai on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: In major raids ahead of the byelection slated for April 12, I-T sleuths swooped Friday morning on the residences and premises in 35 locations across Tamil Nadu belonging to health minister Dr C. Vijayabaskar, actor-turned-politician Sarath Kumar and Dr MGR Medical University Vice Chancellor, Dr. S. Geethalakshmi

Income tax sources said more than Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash was seized during the raids, besides property documents and jewellery worth over Rs 89 crore. The seized documents also included expense details of the RK Nagar by poll, which ran into many crores of rupees, besides gift tokens.

The raids are seen as a belated attempt by the income-tax department to cut the cash being distributed freely among voters in Dr RK Nagar constituency.

Minister Vijayabaskar is believed to be a strong supporter of RK Nagar candidate TTV Dhinakaran of the Sasikala camp. He was also close to sand baron Sekhar Reddy, who was raided by I-T in December and later arrested by the CBI.

Of Rs 4.5 crore seized, Rs 2.2 crore was seized from one Nainar Mohamed, a close confidant of the minister and `1crore was seized from another person close to the minister, sources added. The rest came from seizure in lakhs of rupees at various places.

As many 21 places in Chennai, 11 locations in Pudukottai, 2 in Tiruchy and premises in Namakkal were subject to I-T tax searches on Friday. A raid was also carried out in premises belonging to former AIADMK MP Chitalapakkam Rajendran.

Sources admitted that there was no major cash seizure from the houses of minister Vijayabaskar, Geethalakshmi and Sarath Kumar, chief of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, who declared his support to Dhinakaran on Thursday. Geethalakshmi is believed to be a close confidante of minister Vijayabaskar.

Apart from Chennai, the searches are being conducted in stone quarries, at colleges and in residential premises of the minister and his family members.

Vijayabaskar hit the headlines when the AIADMK split into two factions after the demise of former CM Jayalalithaa with former chief minister O.Panneerselvam accusing him of siding with VK Sasikala and her family members and pressurising him to quit.

Tags: c. vijayabaskar, dr mgr medical university, sarath kumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AB de Villiers takes some credit for a calmer Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers claims to have assisted his IPL teammate in learning to stay calm under pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani cricketer jailed in wife beating case in UK

The judge had let Bashir off jail time last month in order to not ruin his career. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Afghanistan to make Lord's debut in a match against MCC

The 50-over match against MCC at Lord's will take place on July 11. (Photo: AFP)
 

Akshay and Sonam express shock for their National Awards on Padman sets

The picture shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram.
 

This is how viagra makes men get an erection

The tablets work for many even at 12 hours as it feels like a normal erection they would get on any other day. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Virat Kohli on fire’ wins MCC photo award

The photo was clicked during a T20 match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January last year. (Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Truckers’ stir off, holiday for market

Although truckers called off their strike he said that it would take two or three days to clear stock and till then traders would not purchase new stock.

Hyderabad: Eateries fined post raids

Earlier before the raids were initiated, the GHMC appealed to all hoteliers and restaurants to maintain hygiene and to use only stamped goat meat.

Income -Tax raids on big chit fund firm

An I-T official said the chit fund company belonged to a prominent media group. (Representational image)

Modi condemns terror attack in Stockholm, says India stands with Sweden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Sack Tejaswi, Tej Pratap Yadav from Bihar Cabinet: BJP to Nitish

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addresses a press conference along with deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav at the Secretariat, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham